Although enrollment at Rogersville City School has hovered around the mid-600s for the past five years, its currently at a low water mark at 630.
In hopes of reversing that downward trend the Board of Education voted Tuesday to decrease tuition in hopes of increasing the head count at the independent K-8 school.
Previously RCS tuition for one child living outside of Rogersville but within Hawkins County was $450 per year. On Tuesday the BOE approved a reduced tuition schedule which sets that single student in-county tuition at $250 per year.
For a single non-county student to attend RCS the tuition was previously $1,500, but the newly approved rate is $1,000.
Public schools receive a certain amount of dollars from the state per student annually based on attendance. RCS Director Edwin Jarnagin was reluctant to quote an amount per student because it can vary based on each students situation.
It’s several thousand per student however, and Jarnagin said he believes the reduced tuition revenue would be offset by increased enrollment.
“We just feel like if we can lower the tuition rate, especially for the in-county, we might pick up some more students here,” Jarnagin told the BOE Tuesday. “We have some capacity to be able to serve those students.”
According attendance supervisor Shane Bailey, as of Wednesday the RCS enrollment was 630, compared to 633 last year, 634 in 2019-20, 644 on 2018-19, and 639 in 2017-18.
Jarnigan told the Review Wednesday he believes an enrollment of 650 would be ideal for RCS.
“With that being said, there’s some grades that can handle more, and some that can handle less,” Jarnagin added. “For instance, our second grade here is the smallest grade. So, next year’s third grade we could accept more third graders than we could some grades because of the class size.”
The more children a household sends to RCS, the greater the savings, based on the new tuition rate schedule.
Annual in-county tuition for two children from one family decreases from $850 to $300; three children decreases from $1,200 to $350; four children decreases from $1,500 to $400; and five children decreases from $1,750 to $450.
Annual out of county tuition for one household with two children decreases from $1,500 to $1,000; two children from $1,900 to $1,400; three children from$2,250 to $1,750; four children from $2,550 to $2,50; and five children from $2,800 to $2,300.
The new tuition schedule was approved 5-0.