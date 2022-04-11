A Pressman’s Home man who allegedly threatened to shoot deputies and refused to surrender for several hours Saturday night had previously been arrested last week for shooting at “aliens” on is neighbor’s property.
Jamie Lee McGuire, 43, 2050 Pressman’s Home north Rogersville, was arrested April 4 after he allegedly admitted he’d smoked meth prior to firing a shotgun at “aliens” on his neighbor’s property
Saturday evening the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office received complaint of a 911 open line call from McGuire’s home.
Sheriff Ronnie Lawson stated in his report that upon arrival at the scene, Sheriff’s Deputy Isaac Hutchins observed McGuire sitting on the front porch talking to himself. Hutchins also reportedly observed a long gun appeared to be a shotgun next him.
As Hutchins exited the vehicle, McGuire was saying things about helping God rid the world of evil, Lawson stated in his report.
Deputy Hutchins spoke with neighbors, who stated that McGuire had been shooting a gun around their house and across the road. Hutchins then asked McGuire to come down and speak to him, but McQuire allegedly grabbed the shotgun and threatened to shoot Hutchins as he went inside the house.
“He continually walked back out on porch threatening the officer’s safety,” Lawson said. “Other Deputies and H.C.S.O. Tactical Unit responded to the scene.”
Lawson added, “During several hours of constant negotiations, McGuire stepped outside of the residence and threaten officers numerous times. Eventually tear gas was deployed inside the residence, causing him to come out on front porch. Less lethal force was used, at which time, he returned back inside the residence. More tear gas was used forcing Mr. McGuire back out on the porch, and he was taken into custody.”
As of Monday morning McGuire was being treated for injuries at an area hospital.
He was charged with Failure to Appear in Hawkins County General Sessions Court stemming from his April 4 arrest for felony reckless endangerment. Several other charges are pending related to the April 9 incident.
Details form April 4 arrest
Deputy Dustin Winter stated in his report that upon responding to a shooting complaint made by McGuire’s neighbors on April 4, McGuire stated that “aliens have been relentlessly attacking him via telepathic communication”.
Winter stated in his report. “The suspect stated that he saw the aliens in a block storage building on the other side of his neighbor’s property. The suspect told me that he ran and got his shotgun and began shooting at the aliens.”
Winter further stated in his report that McGuire appeared to be under the influence of meth during their conversation, and McGuire admitted to having smoked meth the previous night.
“The suspect spontaneously told me that he smokes meth because it makes him fell better, and that it helps block the telepathic communication from aliens,” Winter stated in his report.