You may have noticed that, as you age, you become more unsteady. It’s not just you.
Every second of every day, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says, an adult over the age of 65 suffers a fall. One out of four older adults will fall each year in the U.S. and one out of every five falls causes an injury, such as broken bones or head trauma.
Preventing Falls
Fortunately, balance issues can be prevented. Talk to your health care provider about your concerns, including any medications you take that may cause balance issues. The CDC recommends talking to your doctor about taking vitamin D supplements to improve bone, muscle and nerve health.
Once a year, you should talk to your health care provider about your eyes and feet. Update your glasses or other eyewear, if needed, and closely monitor conditions such as glaucoma or cataracts which may limit your vision. Also discuss your footwear and whether you should see a specialist.
In the home, you should make sure to pick up things you can trip on, such as books, clothes and shoes, especially from stairs. Remove any rugs or use double-sided tape to keep them from moving. Move things you use regularly to shelves that you don’t have to use a step stool to reach. You can also have grab bars installed in the bathroom and use nonslip mats to keep you from falling on wet surfaces. Upgrade lighting so that you can see where you’re going and use light draperies or shades to reduce glare.
Exercises
Also talk to your doctor about starting an exercise routine that includes specific habits to improve your strength and balance. The CDC recommends Tai Chi, which can work on your balance while improving strength in your legs, making you feel more confident. A lack of exercise can lead to weakness and increase your chances of falling.
The Mayo Clinic says that just about any activity that keeps you on your feet and moving can help with balance, but there are specific things you can do, such as standing on one foot or walking heel-to-toe, to improve your balance. Always get clearance from your doctor before starting a new exercise routine.