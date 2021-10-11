A Rogersville man who was involved in a fatal 2020 head-on collision was served on Oct. 6 with a sealed indictment warrant charging him with vehicular homicide.
According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, on June 29, 2020 Jonathan Derek Tackett, 29, 137 Morningside Circle, Rogersville, was driving a 2006 Nissan Altima northbound on Rt. 66S near Rogersville when he crossed the center line into the path of southbound 1989 Nissan pickup.
The driver and lone occupant of the Nissan, Daniel Lee, 20, of Greeneville, was killed.
Tackett suffered critical injuries.
He was arraigned Oct. 6 in Hawkins County Criminal Court on the vehicular homicide charge and was being held in the Hawkins County Jail without bond due to a previous bond revocation.
At the time of the June 29, 2020 fatal crash Tackett was free on bond on charges including vehicular assault stemming from a Jan. 16, 2020 head on collision on Rt. 66S near the Rt. 70 intersection. The driver of the vehicle Tackett is accused of striking head-on was hospitalized for injuries.
Tackett is scheduled to appear in Criminal Court on Oct. 15 on those charges including vehicular assault, drug possession and failure to exercise due care.
Tackett was also arrested for DUI, speeding, no insurance and drug possession on June 27, 2020, two days before the fatal crash.
He pleaded guilty to those charges in Sessions Court on Oct. 26, 2020 and was sentenced to 48 hours in jail, a year on probation, and $2,900 in fines and fees.
Recent Criminal Court guilty pleas
Dalton Carl Leon Bentley, 29, 115 Bullington Ave., Bulls Gap, was sentenced to one year, $6,241 in fines and fees, and was granted permission to attend a long term community rehab community for felony evading arrest, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, DUI, simple possession of Schedule II narcotics, driving on a revoked license, and no insurance.
Edward Glenn Johnson Jr., 40, 437 Old Mill Road, Rogersville, was sentenced to two years of supervised probation and $6,190 in fines and fees for possession of Schedule III narcotics with intent to deliver and possession of Schedule IV narcotics with intent to deliver.
Ashley Dawn Dennis, 31, 1142 Volunteer Street, Church Hill, was sentenced to eight years of supervised probation and $7,629 in fines and fees for possession of meth with intent to deliver, maintaining a dwelling for drug use, possession of drug paraphernalia, and two counts of simple possession of Schedule IV narcotics.
Jimmy Hurst, 69, 492 Morningstar Road, Church Hill, was sentenced to two days in jail, 11 months and 29 days on probation, $2,786 in fines and fees, and forfeiture of the weapon for DUI, possession of a handgun while under the influence, no insurance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jenna Elizabeth York, 28, 151 Big Hill Road, Mooresburg, was sentenced to one year with 30 percent eligibility consecutive to 11 months and 29 days and fined $450 for assault, three counts of theft over $1,000, and aggravated criminal trespass.
David Caleb Crabtree, 31, 14383 Yuma Rd, Snowflake, Va. was sentenced to two years on supervised probation and $2,560 in fines and fees for vehicular assault, DUI, leaving the scene of an accident with injury, and reckless driving.
Bobby Lynn Burton, 56, 105 Watterson St., Rogersville was sentenced to two years on supervised probation and $2,090 in fines and fees for reckless aggravated assault, DUI, and no insurance.
David Lee Williams, 49, 929 Old Union Rd., Church Hill, was sentenced to 10 days in jail, 11 months and 29 days of supervised probation, and $1,924 in fines and fees for DUI, leaving the scene of an accident with property damage, no insurance, and registration violation.
Tina Reese Collins, 56, 161 N Brummitt St., Rogersville was sentenced to 120 days in jail, 11 months and 29 days of probation and $2,636 in fines and fees for DUI third offense, driving on a revoked license 3rd offense and no insurance.