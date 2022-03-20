I had an opportunity to go to the annual National Religious Broadcasters conference this last week in Nashville.
While I went with a friend and we had a specific reason for going, I never dreamed I would land in the middle of a hundreds of Christian voices who are being canceled around the country not for being labeled Conservatives, but for being labeled Christians.
In fact the bottom line of what we heard was “cancel culture is worse than we can imagine”, but they offered encouragement and steps of hope to each other.
Normally NRB is a high tech platform of hundreds of exhibitors offering equipment and services for media across the nation. They have offered forums in the past, but mostly focused on how to improve services to subscribers, yet there was an alarm being sounded this year.
National leaders from TV networks, news outlets, newspapers, radio stations and book publishing companies all gathered to give their view of the state of the union. Forums explained how big Tech companies are creating their own policies often silencing Christian voices against first amendment rights afforded by the Constitution. An editor from a major newspaper was canceled on all social media. This editor had his lawyers track down the reason his paper was censored.
The reason given was he endorsed the Ten Commandments. One of the Ten Commandments was a commandment- thou shall not kill. The Commandments violated the hate policies of media giant so they censored him and the paper. Just knocking a person, group or company off these social media platforms greatly reduces their ability to communicate their message and raise funds to operate, but the alarm seems to get worse.
The digital world bears enough power to draw a growing number of allies and when a group like this newspaper is censored, their banks often are closing their accounts and other national WOKE companies pull their advertising.
Tony Perkins of the American Family Council stated conservatives often blame liberals while the culprits are a very different group of WOKE leftists who have taken radical steps to cancel every voice not on their agenda.
Both conservatives and liberals are rational people with different points of view to achieve goals. Both have been historically tolerant of the other. Today pastors are being canceled simply because they quote Biblical values that relay man’s inherent nature is sin. According to the left, that is hate speech.
The good news was church members across the nation are beginning to see how radical an agenda is being driven by the left. These church members are stepping up into community places of leadership, running for seats of office, and beginning to carefully follow what their children are being taught and taking stands and voicing opposition against Constitutional rights and freedoms.
It was refreshing to meet many of these national TV and Radio personalities and find they themselves are simply family people with deep faith who want to live out Jesus Christ in their lives, while fulfilling what they believe is their duty and responsibility as citizens of the United States to defend freedoms afforded by the founding fathers.