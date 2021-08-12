CHURCH HILL — The person who called in a phony gunman threat Tuesday, resulting in a massive lockdown and police search at Volunteer High School, may be facing a terrorism charge.
Third Judicial District Attorney General Dan Armstrong told the Review Thursday that depending on the circumstances and the evidence, this suspect could be charged with Class A felony terrorism.
As of Thursday police were still looking for the male who called Hawkins County Central Dispatch Tuesday morning shortly before 8 a.m.
Hawkins County Sheriff Ronnie Lawson said the caller told a dispatcher he’d been bullied by popular students, he was in a bathroom near the front office at Volunteer High School, he was armed with a handgun, and he planned on going to the gym and using the gun.
Approximately 100 police officers from across the region descended on VHS, surrounded the school, and searched the school thoroughly while also evacuating students via school bus to the Mount Carmel National Guard Armory.
Around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday Lawson reported to the media he had evidence that this call was a hoax, and a suspect was being sought in a joint investigation involving the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Church Hill Police Department and HCSO.
"There's no doubt that they were terrorized"
Armstrong told the Review Thursday he has received regular updates on this investigation. Although the gunman threat was a hoax, Armstrong noted that it placed hundreds of students and school staff in fear for their lives, as well as placing their families in fear that their child may be hurt or killed.
“A few years ago they (state legislators) expanded the definition of a terrorist act, so it could fall under that,” Armstrong said. “There’s also a felony false report charge available, and those are two possibilities that come to mind. There was an addition to the terrorism section that might cover this, which would be higher than the false report.”
One element of the Tennessee Terrorism Prevention and Response Act states it is an act of terrorism to "Intimidate or coerce a civilian population".
Armstrong noted, “It could rise to the level of terrorism. It just depends upon what the investigation reveals, and all the circumstances surrounding it. There's no doubt that they were terrorized.”
There are different levels to the felony filing a false report charge, but the most appropriate for Tuesday’s incident is a Class C felony punishable by 3-6 years.
Tennessee Code annotated 36-16-502 states it is a Class C felony to intentionally initiate or circulate a report of a past, present, or impending bombing, fire or other emergency, knowing that the report is false or baseless and knowing to cause action of any sort by an official or volunteer agency organized to deal with those emergencies; place a person in fear of imminent serious bodily injury; and prevent or interrupt the occupation of any building, place of assembly, form of conveyance, or any other place to which the public has access.
"Unable to trace the origin of the call"
Armstrong said he’s not aware that the focus of the investigation has been narrowed to a student or a juvenile as the suspect. He added, however, that there are certain felonies in Tennessee that allow juveniles to be transferred to adult court.
Armstrong said if the VHS suspect is a juvenile he would consider trying him as an adult if the charge falls within the category where that is allowed.
“What I know so far is we’ve been unable to trace the origin of the call,” Armstrong said.
CHPD Chief Chad Mosley said Thursday there was nothing to update abut the investigation except that the 911 call recording is being played for teachers in hopes that they recognize the voice.
There was only one injury during Tuesday’s incident involving a student who suffered a seizure and fell.
Director of schools Matt Hixson told the Review Tuesday that the student who fell is doing well and was at school Wednesday.
Hixson further stated that his staff is cooperating with the police investigation, and counselors from Hawkins County Schools, VHS, and outside agencies were on campus to assist students.
Attendance at VHS was 76 percent Wednesday.