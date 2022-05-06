It’s impossible, of course, to place a monetary value on what moms do for their families.
Still, if you tried, here’s a guess about the kind of salary they might make.
SIX FIGURES
One expert pegged the number of jobs the average mother holds at 18, when you factor in everything they’re typically responsible for. That would garner wages of about $116,000 in 2021, according to Insure.com — up from almost $94,000, because of increasing responsibilities related to the pandemic. Salary.com factored in their roles as both chief operating officer and chief financial officer for the family, and placed moms pay even higher: $184,820. Time spent on those two responsibilities alone doubled to more than 20 hours per week since the pandemic began, according to Salary.com’s evaluation.
CRUNCHING THE NUMBERS
The U.S. Labor Department’s American Time Use Survey found that stay-at-home moms with a child under 18 spent almost 6.5 hours per day on household tasks and child care. Almost half of that time was devoted to the child, while housework and food-related tasks took up nearly four more hours. The rest was the day was devoted to running errands and odd jobs around the house. Multiply the number of hours moms spend on these tasks by the typical hourly wage for those who work professionally in these industries, and you get a rough idea about how much she might make. For instance, the Labor Department places the median hourly wage for daycare workers at $11.57, so moms would make about $29.62 per day when spending 2.56 hours a day in child care. Using these same calculations, moms would make more than $41 a day if they were paid the same as chefs, too.
SAYING THANKS
We live in the so-called gig economy, where more and more people are working multiple or hybrid jobs.
Moms have always worked that way, wearing a closet full of hats. They are the family CEO, the academic advisor and the accountant. They are the daycare teacher, the dietitian, the event planner and the executive housekeeper. They’re the interior designer, the judge and magistrate, and the tailor. They’re the life coach, the photographer and the plumber.
And unlike all of those workers in corporate settings all over the world, most moms do it all for a simple “thanks” — and that’s what Mother’s Day is really for.