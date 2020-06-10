Rogersville, TN (37857)

Today

Thunderstorms - some may contain locally heavy rain, especially during the morning hours. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 89F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 64F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.