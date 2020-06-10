NASHVILLE — tnAchieves has begun its effort to recruit 9,000 volunteer mentors to meet the goal of providing a local support system to every TN Promise applicant in the Class of 2021.
Although TN Promise is a financial aid program, a critical component and often the difference maker for many students is the volunteer mentor. Mentors work with a small group of three to seven students as they transition from high school to college. Mentors send reminders of important deadlines, serve as a trusted college resource and, most importantly, encourage students to reach their full potential. All mentors complete a one-hour training in person or online, and receive weekly updates on the program and its requirements.
“While TN Promise funding is important, our mentors represent the heart of our program,” said tnAchieves Executive Director Krissy DeAlejandro. “In a time when all students are encountering change, mentor support and encouragement continue to be difference makers in the success of the TN Promise program but more importantly for the students it serves. I have learned you cannot replace a caring, committed support system, especially during times of transition.”
Current tnAchieves mentors indicate that they only spend about one hour per month in their volunteer role. “While the time commitment is small, we know the impact mentors are having is significant,” said tnAchieves Deputy Director of Partnerships Graham Thomas. “If you believe education is important, can provide encouragement to a student and have just one hour a month, you can serve as an outstanding mentor for students in your community.”
Mentors are able to support their community almost entirely from home, offering support to students via text, email and calls all on their own schedule.
tnAchieves is a 501©3 nonprofit that has been providing scholarships with mentor support since 2008. To learn more about tnAchieves, or apply to mentor please visit tnAchieves.org or contact Graham Thomas at 615-604-1306.
TN Promise provides every high school senior the opportunity to attend a community or technical college tuition free. The scholarship application is available for students beginning their senior year of high school at www.tnpromise.gov.
