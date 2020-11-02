“This place really was like a home away from home,” Pam Rouze said as she sat in a salon chair at Klip & Kurl Beauty Shop, her hair damp and a black cloak draped around her.
Katherine Malone, who had been a Klip & Kurl customer for 12 years, sat in the hair dryer chair as her rolled hair set.
Several ‘regulars’ were hanging around the shop on Friday, Oct. 30 as hairdresser Normal Lipe combed the grey hair of his final customer as a Klip & Kurl employee.
It was nearly noon, so many of the ‘regulars’ were enjoying pepperoni pizza and some homemade white cake with caramel icing, provided by a thankful customer who had stopped by for a farewell.
Owner Sherryl Livesay sat at the reception desk, adding final notes in a hand-held planner for the business she had run for 44 years. It was a bittersweet occasion, as the salon’s last day came to a close and both hairdressers and customers reminisced.
“It has been a wonderful experience meeting so many wonderful people throughout the years,” Lipe told the Review. “I would rather have friends like this than any amount of money. They are all true friends and always there for you.”
“It was time”
Livesay explained that she made the difficult decision to close her business once the neuropathy in her feet and legs, which she said she guessed was cause by nearly 60 years of standing while doing hair, made it impossible for her to work.
“I came back to work two days after the pandemic shutdowns, but I have been home ever since,” she said.
Livesay’s health problems began a few years ago. As they began to get worse and standing for extended periods of time became more difficult, Livesay slowly turned over her clients to Lipe. By May of this year, Livesay was no longer doing hair.
By the time the salon closed, Lipe had 110 clients.
As the pair began to talk of closing the salon, Lipe wanted to ensure that each of his customers was well taken care of and had a plan lined up for their future hair needs.
“I’ve got almost all of my appointments a place to go and get their hair done,” he said. “I wrote down their colors, their perms and what they need. I drew pictures of each face, how their hair was rolled, and each roller. I tried to take care of them, because they’ve been good to me.”
He wrote each client a ‘thank-you’ card. During the salon’s last week, he gave a card to each of his weekly customers. For those who didn’t come every week, he sent them a card in the mail.
One of Lipe’s longtime customers and former English teacher, Lucille Ryan, even wrote a special poem entitled “A Legacy” for Lipe to celebrate his retirement.
“I knew the time was coming [to close the shop],” Lipe said. “knew that I would work until Sherryl wasn’t able to anymore,” Lipe said. “When she got to where she wasn’t able, it wasn’t fair to her to keep going. I knew that the best thing to do was to retire.”
They both explained that the timing made sense, as the COVID-19 pandemic has made it difficult for salons to operate.
Livesay said that most of their customers were sad when they were told that the salon would be closing.
“They would ask me, ‘what am I going to do?’” Livesay said.
A staple of the community
Klip & Kurl first opened in 1967 and was located at the intersection of Washington and Depot Street in what is now just a grassy lot. Livesay purchased the business in 1976, while it was located in the former service station on Main Street, across the street from the Rogersville Review’s current office.
The salon moved to its current location in 1996.
For many years, Klip & Kurl had several hairdressers, but three stayed the course for many years: Livesay, Lipe and Doris Caldwell. Sadly, Caldwell passed away in 2016, and Livesay and Lipe continued the business.
Livesay’s career as a beautician began at the young age of 14 and spanned over 54 years. She attended Faneeda Anderson’s beauty school while she was still attending Rogersville High School. When she graduated from high school in 1966, she had already completed beauty school and was able to begin working as a hairdresser.
Lipe’s career as a hairdresser spans nearly 58 years. Just one week after he graduated from Rogersville High School in 1963, Lipe enrolled in Lloyd’s Beauty School in Kingsport and began working at a beauty shop in Lynn Garden.
“At that time, I boarded at a house on Stone Drive and walked back and forth to work, since I didn’t own a car,” he said.
After six months working in Kingsport, Lipe moved back to his hometown of Rogersville and began working at ‘The Beauty Shop,’ which was located in the back of the Citizens Union Bank Building. After about five years there, Lipe moved to Klip & Kurl, which was owned by Grace Terry at the time.
Retirement plans
Both Livesay and Lipe plan to retire once the salon is officially closed. Though Livesay told the Review she wasn’t quite sure what her retirement plans were, Lipe said he may not be able to give up the job completely.
“I hope to start playing more tennis, just enjoying life, and maybe even travel,” Lipe said.
He added with a laugh, “I want to go upstairs in my house, look in the boxes that are under the bed, and see what all is in those boxes. I have wondered for years. I just hadn’t had time to do it.”
Lipe currently mows his lawn twice a week but joked that, after retiring, he will probably be seen mowing it every day of the year—even in the snow.
“I’m just the type of person who has to be doing something,” he said. “But, if I get bored, I can always come back and work a little bit.”
In fact, Lipe explained that he has had several generous offers of work from local salons. He also currently does hair for the deceased at both local funeral homes to ensure that people look their best even after they have passed away.
“A lot of times, they were my customers,” Lipe said. “Many of my customers will tell me, ‘you’ve got to do my hair when I die.’”
Looking back on their careers, both Livesay and Lipe had only positive things to say about their loyal customers.
“I’ve enjoyed all of my nearly 58 years,” Lipe said. “I’ve had wonderful customers. I could never have asked for any better people. They’ve been so good to me, and it means a lot. It’s hard to leave, but it’s time. I give all of the credit to the Lord Jesus Christ for giving me the health to work like I have.”
Legendary tales of Klip & Kurl
As Lipe styled the hair of Pam Rouze, his very last customer, he reminisced about his nearly 58 years as a hairdresser and the numerous clients he met through the years.
He even wrote down some of his favorite memories to share with the Review.
“My first customer was my first cousin, Vicky Cross North, and I remember that I gave her a perm,” Lipe reminisced. “Her hair was really long, and, when I was finished, she looked like something from Mars. I probably fried her hair to the point where it took six months to get back to normal.”
He went on to note that it was sometimes difficult to make a go of it as a male hairdresser back in the 1970’s.
“When I first started doing hair, I was the only male hairdresser in Rogersville,” he said. “I’d have customers call for an appointment, not knowing who would be doing their hair. When they saw that it was a man, they would refuse to let me do it. That was fine, because I understood. I knew it was something they weren’t used to.”
Lipe’s business steadily grew, though. After nearly 58 years, Lipe knows practically everyone in Hawkins County and told the Review that he has made countless friends.
He even has some customers who have been coming to him since the start of his career. 17 of his customers are over 90 years old and still regularly have Lipe do their hair. 45 of them are 80 years or older.
Several of Lipe’s customers who stopped in to the Klip & Kurl on their last day shared their memories of having Lipe cut and style their hair.
“He did the best he could with what the good Lord gave me,” Pam Mayo said with a laugh.
Livesay told the Review that some of her favorite memories were of the friendships made at the salon.
“Everybody who has ever worked here has gotten along really well,” she said.
Lipe explained that many of the customers would get to know the hairdressers so well that they would even stop in to bring food little gifts.
“The best part was having customers who you knew loved you and appreciated you,” Lipe said. “They do, and they show it. That means a lot, and I love them all.”