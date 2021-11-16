Police say a man accused of burgling his neighbor’s vehicle last week and stealing a handgun was found in possession of the gun, as well as meth, marijuana, pills, and brass knuckles.
On Nov. 8 at 11:43 p.m. a woman who resides on Melinda Ferry Road call Hawkins County Central Dispatch and reported that she went outside and observed a man in the driver’s seat of her car.
Deputy Jessee Harrell stated in his report that the woman observed the man run away toward a neighbor’s residence, and then she found that her Walther PK .380 handgun valued at $400 was missing from the vehicle.
Harrell and Deputy Bryan Sanders went to the neighboring residence where they met Dustin Shawn Sizemore, 31, 551 Oak Grove Road, Rogersville.
The woman identified Sizemore as the man she’d seen inside her car.
Sanders searched the residence where he reported locating a pair of khaki shorts and a backpack in the bathtub. Laying on the shorts was a small black bag with two syringes sticking out and an ID card belonging to Sizemore.
Inside the backpack Sanders reported finding the stolen handgun, and inside the black bag he also found 7.4 grams of marijuana, a pipe, a set of scales, 15 Hydrocodone pills, 1.5 grams of meth $1,103 in cash, and brass knuckles.
While being interviewed at the HCSO Sizemore stated he is a user of meth and marijuana, and has been known to sell narcotics in the past.
He was charged with auto burglary, theft, possession of a prohibited weapon, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia, and misdemeanor possession of meth, marijuana and Scheduled II narcotics (the Hydrocone).
He was arraigned in Sessions Court on Nov. 10 where his bond was set at $25,000 and a Nov. 22 preliminary hearing was scheduled.