I rarely dream and even when I do, I usually can’t remember the details. In this rare instance I dreamed that a tractor trailer wrecked on 11W and the passersby didn’t check on the driver, but immediately started looting the contents of the trailer. That is what occurred Monday night in the County Commission meeting. The opportunity to establish a fiscally responsible path was completely derailed.
The chosen solution with regards to the sheriff and jail was severely botched. I was under the impressions that the pleadings from those speaking on behalf of deputies and jailers was to fix a pay scale, but instead the commission chose to increase the deficit by around $229,000 and significantly increase the wage disparity gap. Seventy-five percent of the turnover is Jailers. That’s an extremely difficult job. Yet the commission chose to enact a COLA increase more than 3 times the social security index to provide a higher pay increase to the higher wage earners that rarely leave for other departments. So, a recurring expenditure increase of $229,000 to the general fund and a wider wage disparity that still doesn’t improve the financial position of the earners who are struggling.
The August meeting was undoubtedly filled with drama, but it will pale in comparison to the resolution to establish committees and leadership positions for the coming fiscal year. For those who want to know the true answer behind why I resigned. I live an extremely stressful life, so the added stress of the Commission didn’t move the needle a whole lot other than the frustration and disappointments that are manageable. The primary reason is the meetings are a complete embarrassment, they are mentally exhausting, and the corruption and side deals are unstoppable. Over the next two years you will see the deals made behind closed doors come to fruition and the fund balance drop to a position that causes the Comptroller to once again announce “Hawkins County Budget likely worst in the state”.
I remember the position the Commission was faced with on the 2018 budget very well because I wrote the $40-wheel tax resolution. I still have the four draft versions that it took for the final version on my computer as a reminder of the potential hazards of bad decisions.
I wish the County Commission the very best. I consider them friends. There’s just a fundamental difference that can’t be overcome.
The commission squandered a once in a lifetime opportunity to positively impact our entire county. If Governor Lee and the Tennessee Legislators’ intentions for these taxpayer funds were met in Hawkins County then we’re in deep trouble.