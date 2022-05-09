Strong wind and heavy rain downed trees and power lines, blocking roads and downing power lines from one end of Hawkins County to the other.
Hawkins County Highway Superintendent Lowell Bean told the Review that his crews were out all weekend cutting up trees to clear 46 roadways. They will be out much of this week removing the debris.
“Some of them had one tree, and some of them had five trees on them each time,” Bean said. “The Highway Department was very busy this weekend. This was an unusual storm. Most of the time it’s one end of the county or the other but this one was all over the county. We didn’t get any calls across Clinch, and they could have cut them up themselves, but aside from that it was over the whole county from one end to the other.”
Bean said some of the hardest hit areas were Choptack, Thorps Chappell, and Mooresburg Springs.
“You’d get one road cleared up and then we’d have three more, just on and on through Sunday,” Bean added. “Of course, we’ll be working all week picking them up. We must mainly opened the roads up this weekend, then we’re going back this week cleaning them up. We’ve got three gravel trucks cleaning them up.”
The National Weather Service office in Morristown reported winds across the region in excess of 60 mph, but no downdrafts or funnel clouds. There were three tornado warning issued Friday, but no funnel clouds or paths of damage were reported. The tornadoe warnings were issued for Clairborne County, Bristol, Va. and Abingdon, Va.
The NWS also reported hail in Church Hill that was one inch in diameter, as well as 1.38 inches of rain in Church Hill and 1.35 inches of rain in Rogersville.