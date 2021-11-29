Seven culinary student-chefs from Cherokee competed in the 29th annual National Gingerbread House competition last week in Asheville, N.C.
I was extremely proud of Holly Miller, Ashley Mauk, Bella Markham, Hanna Ward, Amy Henry, Naveah Greene, and Macy Hixson.
These ladies placed in the Top 10 in the teen division. The teen division is for bakers, ages 13-17. Thank you to Chef Whitney Roberson Swinney for her leadership.
Their piece was entitled Bakersville Acres. The focal point was an old red barn with a hay loft of square bales, horses in stalls, and a silo out back. The colorful fall leaves gave backdrop to the change in seasons.
In the barnyard were all the usual suspects. Pigs rolled in the mud. Chickens scratched across the yard. Bingo sat in his doghouse watching over all. The garden plot had a few fall vegetables still in season.
Gingerbread bakers are judged in 5 categories: overall appearance, originality and creativity, difficulty, precision, and consistency of theme. The main construct must be 75% gingerbread.
The piece cannot exceed 24 inches tall, 24 inches wide, and 24 inches long with a weight limit of 50 pounds. Everything above the base must be edible materials, including, but not limited to candies, icing, fondant, chocolate, gelatin, and pressed sugar.
Following the awards, Holly, Ashley, Bella, Hanna, Amy, Naveah, and Macy had the opportunity to interact with the esteemed panel of judges.
Among their favorites were chef, TV celebrity, and author Carla Hall, chef, lead judge, and restaurateur Nicholas Lodge, and executive pastry chef at the Omni Grove Park Inn John Cook. Their piece will be displayed at the Omni Grove Park Inn for its 12 Days of Gingerbread beginning November 28th.
Touring HDK Industries
Cherokee students participated in an industry tour at HDK Industries recently. General Manager Scott Keeler invited students on site for an hour tour and Q and A session to learn more about the advanced manufacturing and export of custom-designed nonwoven fabrics, laminates, and composites. Locally, HDK employs 85 employees.
Their products are sold across consumer, geotextile, filter media, medical and mask, and home furnishing/ bedding markets. Cherokee students may have future opportunities for internships or parttime/ fulltime employment in the near future.
Dr. Brandon Williams, CTE supervisor for Hawkins County Schools, and Dr. Byron Booker, CTE principal for Cherokee joined the Cherokee students on tour at HDK Industries.
These students have taken courses in automation and robotics, engineering and architecture, and industrial maintenance with Jeff Hobbs, Phillip Jennings, and Cody Bean at Cherokee.
Who Needs Graph Paper?
Kristen Richards’ Algebra 1A and Intermediate Algebra 1 students studied graphing last week. One class graphed linear equations in slope-intercept form and standard form.
The other class graphed systems of equations. Upon closer review, these students were not graphing on standard graph paper, Instead, they used total physical response to graph by use of their entire bodies.
Brakes and Rotors
Last week was Brake Week at Cherokee High School. Automotive teacher Dewey Ferguson gave students in his maintenance and light repair course their opportunity at diagnosis and replacement of brake pads and turning rotors recently.
This hands-on learning equips students with the knowledge to do the work on their personal vehicles and empowers those who want to pursue automotive as a career.
Internship Opportunities at Mahle
Recently, David Dykes, an engineer at Mahle in Morristown and long-time supporter of the robotics program at Cherokee, spent an entire day with engineering, automotive, industrial maintenance, and robotics students.
Mr. Dykes shared job opportunities for high school graduates and intern opportunities at Mahle for high school students. He provided tremendous insight into essential skills and job skills required of future employees.