A Hawkins County man man accused of beating his brother with a hammer last week was arraigned Monday on one count of aggravated assault.
On Sept. 27 shortly after 5 a.m. HCSO deputies responded to a report of an assault at the home of Terry Lynn Murrell, 50, 1704 Hickory Cove Road, Rogersville.
Cpl. Michael Allen stated in his report that Terry Murrell was found on top of his brother, Burgess Murrell, begging for someone to help save him.
Deputy Issac Hutchins stated that when he observed Terry Murrell over his brother he heard Terry say that he hit his brother in the head with a hammer twice “because he had the Devil in him and it was self defense”.
Hutchins reported that Burgess Murrell was alert, but had an obvious broken orbital and was bleeding from a hole in the back of his head.
Burgess Murrell was transport to the Holston Valley Medical Center via Hawkins County EMS.
Terry Murrell was released from jail on his own recognizance Monday following arraignment, although an order of protection was served on him in court on behalf of Burgess Murrell. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Oct. 27.
Defendant passes out standing at courtroom podium
Jeffery Allen Delph, 49, 1604 Rt. 70N, Rogersville was arrested on Sept. 24 and charged with pubic intoxication after a courtroom deputy observed him “passed out” standing at the Criminal Court podium while pleading guilty to charges of DUI and possession of drug paraphernalia.
HCSO Deputy Rhonda Salyer stated in her report that Delph was observed “passing out” in the courtroom audience and was awakened and sent out to the lobby to walk around and wake up. When called before Judge Alex Pearson to make this plea Delph fell asleep standing up at the podium, Salyer reported.
Delph was then taken to the lobby where he failed a horizontal gaze sobriety test. He was taken back into the courtroom where he passed out again before being booked into jail. Delph pleaded guilty to the original charges Sept. 27 and was sentenced to 10 days.
Sawmill valued at $20K reported stolen
Kenneth Johnson of Greeneville reported to the HCSO on Sept. 27 that someone had stolen his 14 foot portable band sawmill from his property at 239 New Life Road.
Johnson stated that the lock to the gate at his property had been cut and the sawmill was pulled out. The gate was then shut again and the chain put in place to make it appear the gate was still locked.
The 14 foot sawmill is yellow and red, and has a reported value of $20,000. Johnson stated that the sawmill could have been stolen sometime during the previous two weeks.
Woman accused of beating mom with cane
Mary Ann Bundren, 56, 120 Shilo Church Road, Surgoinsville was arrested Sept. 26 and charged with aggravated assault, accused of beating her 72-year-old mother with her mother’s cane.
HCSO Deputy Ed Rogruigez stated in his report that on Sept. 26 he was dispatched to a residence on Grandview Road in Church Hill on a report of a woman in the street yelling for help. The woman stated she was assault by her daughter, Bundren, during an argument about medication.
The mom stated the Bundren called her an ugly word, and then strangled her to he point she almost passed out. The mom stated she then grabbed her cane and struck Bundren, who took the cane away and started beating her with it. Bundren then ran out of the house and through neighbors’ back yards, the mom stated. Bundren was later arrested by Mount Carmel police.
Teacher’s identity stolen for bogus unemployment claim
On Sept. 20 the Hawkins County Schools Central Office reported that someone had stolen the identity of a Surgoinsville Elementary School teacher to file an unemployment claim with the Tennessee Department of Labor.
The teacher told HCSO Deputy Jeffrey Walker he didn’t start the unemployment claim, and he is currently employed as a full time teacher. The teacher noted, however that there have been other occurrences in which someone in Nashville used his identity to obtain a credit card.
The teacher stated that he had put a credit lock on his identity to prevent future identity theft. Walker stated that a report was requested to keep on file for any further bogus Department of Labor claims on that teacher.
Recovered wallet minus $2,000 in cash
David Lee Helton of Whitesburg reported to the HCSO on Sept. 23 that someone had taken $2,000 out of this wallet when he forgot it on the counter at Brook’s Market in Bulls Gap.
Helton stated that he put his wallet on the counter and went to get change from his truck. When he got home he realized he’d forgotten his wallet at the market. Upon his return to the market the clerk told Helton someone had turned in his wallet. Helton discovered that the cash, mostly $100 bills, was missing.
The clerk stated he would contact the owner of the market to view video surveillance, which has a camera directly over the counter where he left his wallet.