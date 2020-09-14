Hymn Notes: A Tribute to the music and faith of Thomas Chisholm

Thomas Obadiah Chisholm was a poor, simple man. He was born in a log cabin in Kentucky in 1866 and educated in a little, one-room country schoolhouse where, at the age of 16, he became the teacher.
At the age of 36 years, with no formal college education or seminary training, he was ordained as a Methodist pastor but had to resign after only one year because of his fragile health. There were many, extended periods of time when he was confined to his bed but, whenever he was able, he pushed himself to work extra long hours at various odd jobs just to make ends meet.
About his meager and difficult life, Thomas Chisholm said, “God has given me many wonderful displays of His providing care which have filled me with astonishing gratefulness.”
Thomas loved to write and during his lifetime, he wrote hundreds of poems and songs. One of them was inspired by Lamentations 3:22-23, “It is of the LORD’S mercies that we are not consumed, because His compassions fail not. They are new every morning:
GREAT IS THY FAITHFULNESS.”
In his letter to the Ephesians, Paul said, “Therefore be imitators of God, as beloved children; and walk in love, just as Christ also loved you and gave Himself up for us, an offering and a sacrifice to God as a fragrant aroma” (Eph. 5:1-2).
That was the inspiration for Thomas Chisholm’s hymn, “O TO BE LIKE THEE.” He also wrote another one with a similar theme; "I WANT TO BE LIKE JESUS.”
Paul wrote to the church at Corinth, that they (and we) should desire “that the life of Jesus also may be manifested in our body” (2 Cor. 4:10).
And to the church in Galatia, he said, “the life which I now live in the flesh I live by faith in the Son of God, who loved me and gave Himself for me.” (2:20)
He encouraged the Colossian church to “...walk worthy of the Lord, fully pleasing Him, being fruitful in every good work and increasing in the knowledge of God.” (Col. 1:10)
Thomas Chisholm must have had those verses, and others, in mind when he wrote this hymn, which is a call to live, willingly and joyfully, in submission and obedience to the Lord.
