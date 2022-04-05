Monday last week, well known local long distance runner Doyle Carpenter was running down Clinch Valley Road, when he was attacked by 4 dogs.
Two ran out to him, then a Pit Bull ran out and jumped, hitting him in the chest, knocking him down. Then another dog joined and 4 dogs were attacking him in the middle of the road. Luckily the people were home and a young man got the dogs off. The woman drove him home, as he was already 9 miles into his run.
We cleaned and bandaged the wounds and the next day went to the Rogersville VA, where they sent us to the Johnson City VA ER.
He had his wounds flushed out, scrubbed, flaps of skin cut off. and injections of immunoglobulin injected in each wound.
The woman said the dogs had their shots but we were unable to verify it, and since she didn’t have electricity, we felt that 4 dogs getting shots were not a priority and had to get him the series of rabies shots, 5 in all. And a tetanus shot,, several x rays, and a splinted broken finger.
They told us the rabies shots were 20 thousand dollars apiece.
Cats and dogs, over 6 months old are supposed to have rabies shots. There aren’t a lot of Rabies cases here in East Tn. except in Skunks and Racoons, but if a human is bitten, and shows signs of rabies, they could die in a few days, thus the push for the shots.
Doing a Police Report, we found out there is no Animal Control in Hawkins County. There is no way for us to check for records. We would like to see the County Commision start an animal Control Unit. We would like to ask people to have their animals immunized.
If your dog bit someone could you show your records? Could you afford to be fined, or sued for a dog bite, no less several? The reason we don’t have more rabies is because of the laws. Please, anyone concerned, write the County Commissioner to start an Animal Control Unit.
I feel if you can’t afford the shots, and spaying or neutering your animal, you can’t afford the animals.
There were 9 puppies at the residence, making that 12 dogs. We are dog lovers and have two spayed dogs with up to date shots. We encourage others to do the same.
Karen Berg, Rogersville