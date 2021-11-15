The public is invited to celebrate National Adoption Day on Friday, Nov. 19 beginning at noon in the Hawkins County Chancery Court Courtroom in Rogersville.
Third Judicial District courts will be celebrating the efforts of local adoption practitioners, child welfare advocates, and local families who are celebrating this life-changing milestone.
Since 2000, National Adoption Day has been celebrated on or near the Saturday before Thanksgiving.
Thanks to the efforts of policymakers, advocates and practitioners, nearly 65,000 children have been adopted during these events in the past 21 years. Thankfulness is the theme in celebrating National Adoption Awareness Month. Thankful that after waiting for years in foster care, in 2021 over 5,000 children will finally have their forever family.
If you wish further information regarding this event, please contact volunteer event coordinators Attorney Amy Kathleen Skelton at (423) 272-4812 or Child Support Magistrate Paige Collins at (423) 254-2336.
National Adoption Day is sponsored nationally by the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption, Congressional Coalition on Adoption Institute, The Alliance for Children’s Rights, and Children’s Action Network. For more information, visit www.nationaladoptionday.com