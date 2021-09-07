A Church Hill man who allegedly reached 135 mph on Highway 11-W while fleeing a traffic stop that began in Mount Carmel is facing charges including felony evading arrest.
HCSO Deputy Casey Carter stated in his report that on Aug. 30 at 12:29 a.m. he observed a westbound white 1998 Suzuki traveling 65 mph in a 55 mph zone on 11-W near the Englewood Avenue intersection in Mount Carmel.
Carter said the motorcycle then accelerated faster, at which time he initiated a traffic stop.
“The motorcycle reached a speed of 135 mph in the straight stretch between the Mount Carmel city one and Silver Lake Road,” Carter said. “The motorcycle then slowed down to 104 mph at the intersection of Silver Lake Road.”
The rider turned north on N. Central Avenue, and continued across Main Boulevard 50 mph in a 30 mph zone, Carter stated in his report.
Eventually the rider turned onto Pine Street where the motorcycle quit running, and the rider was arrested.
The rider was identified as Anthony John-Francis Daiuto, 27, 106 Fairview Avenue, Church Hill.
A computer check revealed Daiuto to have a revoked driver’s license out of Michigan, and to be wanted in Michigan and Colorado on failure to appear warrants with no-out-of-state extradition being sought.
The tag on the motorcycle belonged to a 2009 Suzuki.
Daiuto was arraigned Aug. 30 in Hawkins County Sessions Court on charges of felony evading arrest, speeding, no insurance, driving on a revoked license, and registration violation.
As the time of his arrest Dauito was free on bond stemming from an arrest this past June in Hawkins County for failure to exercise due care, no insurance and driving on a suspended license.
Daiuto was released on his own recognizance following his Aug. 30 arraignment and was scheduled to appear in court again Nov. 11.