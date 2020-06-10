CHURCH HILL — World War II veteran Hiram “H” Bowlin celebrated his one hundredth birthday on Sunday, June 7, 2020, with a “drive by” party held by his children and church family at First Baptist Church of Church Hill, with “H” occupying the seat of honor in a vintage fire truck on a ride through town.
“H” was married with two children and employed at Eastman when he was drafted into the U.S. Army. He received his basic training at Camp Blanding, near Jacksonville, Florida, where he was trained as a Rifleman. Later, he was sent to Europe and assigned to the Ninety-Fourth Infantry, a part of the Third Army commanded by General George Patton.
“I was assigned to communications and I didn’t know anything about communications. I was on the ground stringing wire to CP’s (Command Posts). We lost over half of the division and I remember going into Sinz. They gave me a Jeep, I don’t know why, but I drove it everywhere. I had a trailer on it and was constantly busy,” “H” said in a 2018 interview.
According to information provided to the Review/Eagle from the Ninety-Fourth Infantry Combat Chronicle, the unit was activated Sept. 15, 1942 and sent overseas on Aug. 6, 1944, where its members saw 209 days of combat and participated in campaigns in Northern France, Rhineland, Ardennes-Alsace, and Central Europe.
“H” was awarded the Bronze Star in 1945, and the World War II Victory Medal, Good Conduct Medal, and the M-1 Rifle Marksmanship Badge. Medal. He was discharged Jan. 16, 1946, with the rank of Sergeant. The Ninety-Fourth returned to the U.S. on Feb. 6, 1946 and was inactivated three days later.
Following a brief stay in England, the 94th landed on Utah Beach on “D-Day plus 94”, Sept. 8, 1944, and moved into Brittany to assume responsibility for containing some 60,000 German troops besieged in the Channel ports of Lorient and St. Nazaire. The Ninety-Fourth inflicted more than 2,700 casualties on the enemy and took 566 prisoners before being relieved on New Year’s Day, 1945.
Moving west, the Division took positions in the Saar-Moselle Triangle, facing the Siegfried Switch Line, on Jan. 7, 1945, and shifted to the offensive, Jan. 14, seizing Tettingen and Butzdorf that day.
The following day, the NennigBerg-Wies area was wrested from the enemy, but severe counterattacks followed, and Butzdorf, Berg, and most of Nennig changed hands several times before being finally secured. On Jan. 20, an unsuccessful battalion attack against Orscholz, eastern terminus of the switch position, resulted in loss of most of two companies.
In early February, the Division took Campholz woods and seized Sinz. On Feb. 19, 1945, the Division launched a full-scale attack, storming the heights of Munzigen Ridge, backbone of the Saar-Moselle Triangle, and took all objectives. Moving forward, the Tenth Armored and Ninety-Fourth secured the area from Orscholz to the confluence of the Saar and Moselle Rivers by Feb. 21, 1945.
Then, launching an attack across the Saar, it established and expanded a bridgehead. By March 2, 1945, the Division stretched over a 10-mile front, from Hocker Hill on the Saar through Zerf, and Lampaden to Ollmuth. A heavy German attack near Lampaden achieved penetrations, but the line was shortly restored, and on March 13, spearheading the XX Corps, the Ninety-Fourth broke out of the bridgehead and drove to the Rhine, reaching that river, March 21. Ludwigshafen was taken, March 21, in conjunction with CCA of the Twelfth Armored Division.
The Division then moved by rail and motor to the vicinity of Krefeld, Germany, assuming responsibility, April 3, for containing the west side of the Ruhr pocket from positions along the Rhine. With the reduction of the pocket in mid-April, the Division was assigned military government duties, first in the Krefeld and later in the Dusseldorf areas.
