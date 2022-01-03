Executive privilege is a complex legal issue. It protects national security. It does not exist to cover up a crime or to reduce political damage before the 2022 election cycle.
Trump should not be granted privilege because the country needs to know if Trump and his administration were involved in the planning and incitement of a riot designed to overturn a fair election.
It is quite simple. Why is Trump claiming executive privilege if he and his minions have no treasonous behavior to hide? Trump demands loyalty. The Supreme Court has a choice to make.
That choice will tell us if the Trump plan to undermine democracy is working, or if the system of checks and balances is stronger than ever. This is a scary time. I wish more editors would speak on this.
Bill Bruchey, Rogersville