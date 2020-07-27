ROGERSVILLE -- Madelene Brooks Horton, age 84, of Rogersville, passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Ballad Holston Valley Medical Center after a brief illness.
She was a member of Henard's Chapel Missionary Baptist Church.
Madelene was preceded in death by her husband, William F. Horton; parents, Etter and Nema Stewart Brooks; sisters, Virgie Lee, Josie Horton, and Margie Hale; brothers, Coy Brooks, Rex Brooks and Milburn Brooks.
Survivors include three daughters, Judy Christian and husband, Gordon, of Surgoinsville, Patricia Morrisett and husband, Chuck, and Donna Trent, all of Rogersville; three grandchildren, Kevin Buttry, Bryan Horton and fiance', Monica Ash, Alicia Estep; five great-grandchildren, Jesse Buttry, Javen Buttry, Bruce Estep, Jr., Jensen Buttry and William A. Horton; several step-grandchildren and step-great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation hours will be 5 until 7 p.m., Monday, July 27, 2020, at Broome Funeral Home, in Rogersville.
The funeral service will be conducted at 7 p.m., Monday, in the funeral home chapel, with Rev. Rick Dinkins and Rev. Stevie Rogers officiating. The graveside service will be at 10 a.m., Tuesday, July 28, at Courtney Cemetery.
