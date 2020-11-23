Church Hill woman facing felonies after bizarre road incident

A Church Hill woman is facing several felonies after a bizarre incident on Shelby Avenue Friday morning.
52-year-old Teresa Karen McClellan allegedly spray painted and threw trash into the driveway of a “former male acquaintance,” nearly knocked officers over with her car, and rammed into another vehicle before being arrested.
Around 9:30 a.m. on Friday, the Church Hill Police Officer Ethan Mayes responded to a disturbance on Shelby Avenue in reference to a female “spray painting the road.”
When Mayes arrived at the scene, he saw a red PT Cruiser blocking the roadway, and a white truck that had been blocked from traveling north on the road. McClellan was in the driver’s seat of the PT Cruiser.
The man in the truck allegedly told Mayes “he didn’t know what she was doing and was just trying to get to his house.”
“McClellan was yelling and screaming, and I later determined she was sitting in front of the residence of a former male acquaintance,” Mayes said in his report. “McClellan had her door open, and I observed approximately 15 CD’s, an open tub of ice cream, animal feces with cat litter, and other garbage leading from her door and into the edge of the yard.”
Mayes noted that McClellan had caused such a disturbance that numerous people were outside on their porches watching.
When Mayes asked McClellan why those items were in the road, she allegedly responded, “to teach this man a lesson.”
Mayes then told McClellan that she was under arrest for disorderly conduct, and she “slammed her door shut and yelled, ‘No!’”
He then asked McClellan numerous times to step out of her vehicle, and she continued to refuse.
“I also warned her that I would break her window to get her out, and she continued to refuse,” he wrote.
By this time, Mayes said that additional law enforcement had arrived, and Mayes broke McClellan’s rear passenger window with his baton. CHPD Chief Chad Mosley also broke the driver’s side rear window.
“Chief Mosley and I both attempted to reach in and unlock the front doors, but McClellan put her vehicle in reverse and sped backwards, nearly knocking us down,” Mayes wrote. “McClellan stopped again and began yelling, and then moved her vehicle towards us. At this time, McClellan put the vehicle in reverse again and sped northbound backwards, eventually ramming a vehicle that was occupied and backing out of a driveway.”
“She didn’t care about anybody’s safety,” Mosley said in published reports of the incident. “She would just floor it in reverse and didn’t look, and that’s how she ended up hitting a car. She obviously was not going to stop.”
At this point, Mayes and Mosley were able to flatten three of her four tires, preventing her from driving further.
“I was able to reach through the rear driver’s side window and unlock her door, and then after prying her hands free from the steering wheel, she was taken into custody without further incident,” Mayes wrote.
McClellan was charged with aggravated assault, felony evading arrest, two counts of reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, reckless driving, evading arrest by foot and littering.