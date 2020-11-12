RSVP for Northeast State’s TN Reconnect Zoom session Nov. 17

Northeast State will host a Tennessee Reconnect virtual information session via Zoom on Tuesday, Nov. 17, from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. This informative event is FREE and welcomes anyone interested in learning more about Tennessee Reconnect and Northeast State.
Tennessee Reconnect is a last-dollar grant created to provide two years of FREE tuition to adults seeking to earn an associate degree or technical certificate. Adult students planning to apply for Tennessee Reconnect grant should follow these steps:
Create a login on the Tennessee Student Assistance Corporation (TSAC) portal at: https://clipslink.tsac.tn.gov/studentsignon/. Once you have created an account, Select “Apply” and then choose “TN Reconnect Scholarship Application.”
Submit an application for admission form to Northeast State.
File the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) at https://studentaid.gov/.
Enroll in a degree or certificate program at Northeast State and take at least 6 credits (two classes) per semester to launch your future.
Get an invitation by sending an RSVP to tnreconnect@northeaststate.edu. Once the request to attend is received, participants will be sent a Zoom meeting ID number from Northeast State to join the virtual session. Attendees can ask questions and learn more about the College and Tennessee Reconnect.
Northeast State Enrollment Services representatives are happy to provide information and answer questions about Tennessee Reconnect. For more information, contact 423.323.0229 or tnreconnect@northeaststate.edu.