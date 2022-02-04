This is a somewhat misleading headline, and I will explain that shortly.
As of this writing, Thursday, January 27, 2022, hospitalizations due to the latest COVID-19 variant called Omicron, have possibly hit their peak. Ballad Health Systems reported the highest number of admissions and total hospitalizations yesterday since the COVID-19 pandemic began in early Winter 2019.
If trends that are and have occurred around the world and here in the United States are any indication, we should start trending down with the number of infections and hospitalizations within the next week or so. Deaths should start declining within the next two weeks. Interesting statistics show that 86% of those recently hospitalized due to COVID-19 Omicron infection were unvaccinated.
Those hospitalized with the Omicron variant were less likely to have severe illness than those with other previous variants like Delta. The ICU beds have been somewhat spared compared to previous peak hospitalization rates with the initial virus and following variants. Of those who have been admitted to the ICU with the recent variant, 96% were unvaccinated. Those in the ICU on ventilators were 98% unvaccinated at last report.
One of the biggest issues nationwide with the hospitals and health care in general is that a large percentage of healthcare personnel are becoming infected and unable to provide the medical care that is needed. The shortage of staff and the number of admissions to the hospital is making for a huge burden on all facets of the health care industry. Many people who need medical care who are not infected may find it difficult to receive the care they need until this Omicron wave subsides.
The Omicron variant originated in South Africa and has spread dramatically throughout the world at a rapid pace. It has been much more infective than any previous COVID-19 variant including the initial novel virus itself. Fortunately, it has not been as severe as some of the previous waves. What is misleading about my headline, Coronavirus Slowing Down?
Well, Coronavirus is not slowing down. The Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, what we call COVID-19 is peaking and hopefully beginning to slow down, but the Coronavirus is not. The family of Coronaviruses have been around a very long time. Some members of the family cause symptoms of the common cold, others cause more severe illness like the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (or MERS) and others cause very severe illness like Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (or SARS). This current pandemic has been caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus – a totally different virus than the human body has ever seen before.
Viruses can mutate or change in their makeup once they infect the cells of our body. This is how they survive. After more than one mutation, they become a variant of the original presenting virus. Each variant will have different characteristics which can make no difference, a small difference, or a huge, severe difference in the infection.
These changes occur by happenstance when the virus is replicating within our body. If its characteristics are beneficial and help the virus survive, it will obviously last longer within the population. That is what happened with Delta – it was somewhat more infective and more apt at causing severe disease than the initial, or novel, COVID-19 virus was. After vaccinations became more prevalent and natural immunity through infection of the Delta variant occurred, the Delta variant peaked and then began waning. The same thing has happened now with Omicron.
A change occurred within the viral makeup and the Omicron variant became the most infectious COVID-19 virus to date. The local infection rate has been as high as 48% (with 5% usually being the highest acceptable level). Previous vaccination, full vaccination with a booster and natural immunity after previous infection have all led to less serious disease with the Omicron variant, but not necessarily a huge decrease in the infection rate.
(Just before I sent this article to the Editor, I read an article about a new variant being closely monitored in Europe. It is actually a variant of the Omicron variant. The original variant is B.A.1 and this new one is Omicron B.A.2. Thus far, observations have not determined if it is as infective as the original but they are quite sure it is like the original in that it does not cause as serious disease as some of the other variants.)
The COVID-19 virus is like any other virus and is similar to the influenza (Flu) virus. Even though we get an influenza vaccination each year, we can still become infected with the influenza virus. Like the influenza vaccine, the COVID-19 vaccine may not prevent you from becoming infected, but it will more than likely prevent you from becoming seriously ill.
Just like the flu virus changes from year to year, the COVID-19 virus will continue to change from time to time. Experts are hoping that this latest Omicron variant will be the last big change and we go from a pandemic status to an endemic status like the flu virus currently is. By definition, an epidemic is a large outbreak of disease confined in one geographical region. A pandemic is a larger, more exponential outbreak of disease in many, many areas – like our current COVID-19.
An endemic disease is an outbreak that is consistently present but limited to a particular region, like the flu. This makes the disease spread and rates more predictable when it is an endemic status.
It is my hope and prayer that this virus will be vanquished from the face of the Earth eventually. Fact is, there is a good chance there will be more variants down the road with more disease and possibly deaths due to infections. We can do our part to help prevent this from happening.
Simple acts of good hygiene – washing our hands; covering our mouth and nose when we cough or sneeze; wearing an N-95 mask when outbreaks occur locally and we are out and about; social distancing when outbreaks occur in our community – these can help prevent the spread of the infectious agent.
Secondly, talk with your primary care provider about whether vaccination and boosters are a good option for you and your family. I highly recommend the full series of the vaccination as well as the booster if you are able to take it. The higher the vaccination rate along with the naturally occurring immunity from those who were infected will hopefully lead to less spread and therefore less chance of mutation and new variants in the Coronavirus family.
More than likely, there will be new variants, and with new variants, a possible need for new boosters. Updated and possibly more precise versions of the current vaccines are being evaluated, but there is no evidence yet that variant-specific vaccines would provide significantly greater protection. The original vaccine and booster is currently providing quite good protection against serious disease.
Though SARS-CoV-2, COVID-19, is changing over time, it’s still much less genetically diverse than the influenza virus which seems to change at a much more rapid rate. There is no doubt, looking at worldwide statistics, the vaccine (especially accompanied with a booster) does help prevent serious disease and death. Again, as with any health-related matter, discuss this issue with your healthcare provider and come up with a plan to protect yourself and your family from this serious illness.
Dr. Blaine Jones is a retire physician from Rogersville and co-founder of the People Loving People nonprofit organization.