There is a bill in the TN legislature which is HB1989. It has been sponsored by rep. Kevin Vaughn.
Similar worded bills are also before the legislatures of Mississippi and Arkansas. If passed in this Tri-State area, or in any single state, it would set up a totally independent land commission. The idea would be to have 5 people from each state sit on this commission making decisions over all land. These people would have control of all lands within the state boundaries and would have total control of that land.
This would be above and beyond that of state and local governments. It would include, land use issues all the way to the acquiring of lands through condemnation with eminent domain, usurping all state and local laws.
As unreal as this seems, it is an attempt by The Urban Land Institute and Blackrock investments with further funding from the Soros groups, to make a complete and total land grab above constitutional bounds.
I have contacted Mr. Gary Hicks, our local representative, and discussed this with him. He is aware of this bill and it’s companion senate bill 1915 and/or 1679.
Further information can be found on the internet at www. freedomcaucus.ms and looking up a Mr. Andy Roth at that website
I would also urge anyone reading this to please contact your representatives regarding these heinous actions. Afterall if passed, it could mean losing everything you have worked for, with the stroke of a pen.
Thanking you in advance,
Richard Moore, Rogersville