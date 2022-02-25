Hawkins County leaders are showing Nashville that they’re willing to put up their fair share of the cost for a new vocational school at the Phipps Bend Industrial Park.
They’re gambling that a $4 million commitment will convince Gov. Bill Lee and the Tennessee General Assembly to cover the remaining cost of a new CTE (Career and Technical Education) campus in this year’s state budget.
On Tuesday the county commission’s Budget Committee voted 6-0 to recommend to the full county commission that it earmark $2 million in COVID stimulus funding toward the new Phipps Bend school.
A resolution to that effect will be presented to the commission for approval at its March 28 meeting.
Earlier this month the Board of Education pledged $2 million from its undesignated fund balance toward the facility, which has been roughly estimated to cost about $9.5 million for the building alone.
Hawkins County Schools CTE Supervisor Dr. Brandon Williams told the county commission’s Budget Committee Tuesday that with the cost of site development, as well as furnishing and equipping the classrooms, the goal is to keep the overall project under $13 million.
“This county has to look toward the future”
That combined $4 million pledge toward this project by the commission and BOE will be crucial, Williams noted, to getting Governor Lee and the Tennessee General Assembly on board with providing grant funding toward this project.
Commissioner Mark DeWitte told the Budget Committee Tuesday that the Ad Hoc Committee which he chairs had also voted earlier this month to recommend pledging $2 million of the county’s federal COVID stimulus funding toward this project.
“We all felt like it was very important,” DeWitte said. “We all felt like it’s something this county has to do to look toward the future as far as having a trained workforce.”
DeWitte said, “I feel it’s important for the county commission to set aside $2 million, along with the $2 million from the Board of Education, to be attractive for other grants and money that is out there to help fund his CTE building.”
Williams said he is working with Rep. Gary Hick and Rep. Scotty Campbell to get the remaining cost of the project worked into Gov. Lee’s budget for 2022.
“There’s $500 million coming to CTE (statewide) over the next four years, from the Governor’s budget,” Williams told the Budget Committee Tuesday. “We don’t know the final ruling on how that’s going to be used, but we’re hoping to be able to tap some of that money. We’re hoping to be able to get a direct budget request through the Budget Committee at the state level as well.”
Williams told the Budget Committee there’s no downside to this project which will benefit everyone in Hawkins County for generations to come.
”Now’s the time to pull the trigger on it”
If the commission gives its final approval to earmark $2 million toward the project, Williams said he believes that will springboard other funding.
Williams said that $13 million turn-key estimate was based on the program list he gave the architects, who in-turn made designs and estimates based on what it will take to accommodate those programs.
The vocational schools at Volunteer and Cherokee high schools would remain open and active as usual.
The school at Phipps Bend would offer new programs to students from Cherokee, Volunteer and Clinch, who would be bused in for their classes each day.
It will also be located across the street from the Phipps Bend campus of the Tennessee College of Applied Technology. Director of Schools Matt Hixson said that after the regular school day ends, the new facility could be utilized by TCAT as well, or area industries to provide training to their employees.
“Once the facility is there, we’re going to utilize the funding that goes to our students to provide the staffing and program itself,” Hixson said. “It’s primarily aimed at our students who are going to be in high school. But if we have a facility like that, it would be short sited of us not to extend that use toward other entities.”
Hixson added, “What we would look at is offering courses, or certifications, or experiences at the CTE facility that we currently can’t offer both sets of students, or three sets of students between Clinch, Cherokee and Volunteer. Therefore we’re offering them in a centralized location, and that makes them available to any student.”
Williams added, “Now is a great time to be doing this. Gov. Lee is very supportive of CTE and we really feel like if this comes to pass, and we think it will, now’s the time to pull the trigger on it.”