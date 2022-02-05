The University of Tennessee Medical Center (UTMC) is pleased to announce the Center for Perioperative Medicine as its eighth Center of Excellence.
The Center for Perioperative Medicine has been established to create a safe, high-quality surgical and anesthesia experience for patients, team members and physicians as a model to be renowned and emulated across the industry.
UTMC’s newest Center of Excellence is developing a multidisciplinary approach for perioperative medicine based on clinical integration including comprehensive service lines and provider collaboration across the full continuum of patient care.
It focuses primarily on the patients’ journey through the operating room—before, during and after surgery designed to hold accountability throughout the process and provide better patient outcomes.
Dr. Greg Mancini was named vice president of the Center for Perioperative Medicine and began his new role on January 1.
Mancini joined UTMC in 2006 and has served as medical director of University Bariatric Center since 2007. Mancini is board certified in general surgery by the American Board of Surgery and is a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons.
His clinical practice focuses on minimally invasive and robotic surgery.
“The Center for Perioperative Medicine provides an organizational support mechanism for surgical services that fall outside the scope of our existing Centers of Excellence,” Mancini said. “It is unique in that it does not focus on one single disease or service line. This Center of Excellence will be a highly integrated care model that uniquely integrates team members and physicians for the benefit of our patients”.
The Center for Perioperative Medicine helps fulfill UTMC’s mission as an academic medical center to serve through healing, education and discovery by providing enhanced technology and cutting-edge procedures as well as access to research and clinical trials.
UTMC is a 710-bed, not-for-profit academic medical center, with a regional network of primary care and specialty care physicians and practices as well as outpatient regional health centers and urgent care locations throughout its 21-county primary service area.