Several area artists and craftsmen participated in the March 25-26 Project Serve Our Soldiers Crafts Fair at the Rogersville National Guard Armory.
The event helped raise money for PSOS to cover the cost of care packages and postage for sending treats, letters and card to Hawkins County residents serving in the military on active duty.
To donate to Project Serve our Soldiers bring your donation to Craft Fair, or mail your donation to: Project Serve our Soldiers, 183 Manis Road, Rogersville, TN, 37857.
To submit the name of an active military person please email: projectserveoursoldiers@gmail.com or call 407-883-2036.
All photos by Jeff Bobo unless otherwise noted.