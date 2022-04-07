Why did you decide to run for this office?
I was approached by many people asking if I would consider running for Hawkins County Road Superintendent. I love Hawkins County and believe the citizens deserve better roads, so I took the requests into deep consideration and decided to give it a go.
Share your education and employment background, and list any previous political offices you’ve held.
I am a 1974 graduate of Clinch High School. Shortly after graduation, I started working for Rogers Brothers Construction Company as a grade checker then was promoted to Heavy Equipment Operator. I helped construct secondary, primary, and interstate roadways, numerous industrial parks, new factory locations and airports.
After working in the construction field for 5 years, I was employed by TRW in Rogersville. For my first 7 years at TRW, I worked in the Materials Control Department as a material handler and was promoted to Materials Control Manager supervising employees, materials movement throughout the plant, shipping, receiving and inventory control. I held that position approximately 9 years.
After leaving TRW, I have been employed by the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) for 23 years as a County Highway Maintenance Supervisor in Hawkins County and 3 years as a District Maintenance Superintendent responsible for overseeing 4 counties. I have had continuous training while at TDOT. Some of the courses include Supervision, People Management, Federal and State regulations, EPA and TOSHA regulations, Safety, Work Zones, Communications, and 70+ others. I am certified by the State of Tennessee as qualified to seek the office of Road Superintendent, thus enabling me to seek grant monies and other assistance same as a Civil Engineer.
I also was employed by the Hawkins County Highway Department for the last 3 years of my father’s term in office as Hawkins County Road Superintendent, Ben R. Jones. While at the Hawkins County Highway Department, I performed duties consisting of truck driver, heavy equipment operator, office clerk, and administrative assistant. I assisted my father with budgeting, grant applications, hiring and termination, administering drug tests and other administrative duties. My main responsibility was supervision of the employees, their task assignments and follow up.
I have NOT been a candidate for public office until now. I am NOT a politician; I am a Road Maintenance/Repair person. I have the knowledge and experience to make Hawkins County roads safe to travel again!
If you are elected what would be your top goals, and what would you like to accomplish by the end of your first term of office?
My #1 goal is to make the secondary roads safe to travel again. I plan on shouldering, ditching, and clearing the water path through pipes. Removing water from the roadway will ensure a more stable roadbed (sub grade) decreasing the chances of depressions and potholes. After the drainage problems are repaired, I plan on making the roadway uniform by removing soft spots (depressions) and repairing potholes, then applying the appropriate type of asphalt.
Another of my goals is to establish open communication with the public. If a road problem is reported, I will ensure the problem is assessed and the citizen gets a call back as to how we can repair the problem with an anticipated timeframe. The roadways will be patrolled in a timely manner, searching for areas in need of repair, reducing the need for citizens to call in. Proactive instead of reactive!
By the end of my first term, I would like to have all secondary roads ditched, repaired and asphalt applied to make them safe to travel again. I am setting my goal high. I believe if funding is available, it can be accomplished.
I want to restore the people’s confidence in the Hawkins County Highway Department by repairing drainage and roadway problems, improved communication and by making roads safe to travel again.
Why are you the best, and most qualified candidate for this office?
I feel I am the best, and most qualified candidate for the Hawkins County Highway Superintendent because of my training and hands on experience.
I have been PERFORMING practically the same job at TDOT for the past 26 years. I am responsible for People Management, Supervision of Employees, Budgeting, Facilities and Fleet Management, and ALL ASPECTS OF HIGHWAY MAINTENANCE including SNOW AND ICE removal.
I have had continuous training while employed at TDOT. Some of the courses include Supervision, People Management, Federal and State regulations, EPA and TOSHA regulations Safety, Work Zones, Communications, and 70+ others.
While I was employed at Hawkins County Highway Department under the supervision of my father, Ben R. Jones, I performed duties of truck driver, heavy equipment operator, office clerk and administrative assistant. I assisted my father with budgeting, grant applications, hiring and termination, administering drug tests, and other administrative duties as required. My main responsibility was supervision of the employees, their task assignments and follow up.
I have PERFORMED the majority of the tasks at the Hawkins County Highway Department and can hit the ground running. No trial and error or training needed.
I am certified by the State of Tennessee as qualified to seek the office of Road Superintendent, thus enabling me to seek grant monies and other financial assistance SAME as a Civil Engineer.
I have served the public of Hawkins County for the past 26 years, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year.
I have been managing people for over 30 years, I have been managing a fleet of trucks and heavy equipment for over 26 years. The consistent treatment of people is my strong point. The good book rule applies, “treat others as you would want to be treated.”
Speak directly to the voters and tell them why they should vote for you.
Vote JONES because I have the knowledge and experience to make Hawkins County Roads SAFE to travel again. I have been performing a similar job for the past 26 years for TDOT and have obtained contacts at TDOT that administer state and federal funding. I have “HANDS ON EXPERIENCE” that would allow me to train and assist employees in ALL ASPECTS OF HIGHWAY MAINTENANCE. I have experience in people management, fleet management, administration, state and federal regulations, EPA and TOSHA regulations, COMMUNICATIONS. I have been serving the public for over 26 years, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year.
This race should be about proven knowledge and experience instead of a diploma. I can be your Superintendent from day one without trial and error. I have been there, done that.
I am asking for your vote and support on May 3. Vote DANNY G. JONES. Continuing the legacy of Ben R. Jones, “BETTER ROADS FOR HAWKINS COUNTY.” Thanks, Danny