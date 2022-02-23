A Rogersville who allegedly led the HCSO on a high speed chase that reached 105 mph on Highway 11-W in the wrong lanes of travel is facing multiple charges including felony evading arrest and felony reckless endangerment.
At the time of this incident on Feb. 10 Doyle Adam Henley, 35, 292 Campbell Drive, Rogersville was wanted in Hawkins County Sessions Court for failure to appear on charges stemming from two arrests in 2021.
Last August Henley was arrested for driving on a suspended license, speeding, and simple possession; and in September he was arrested for DUI, driving on a suspended license, simple possession and leaving the scene of an accident.
Henley appeared in Session Court Wednesday, Feb. 16 and pleaded guilty to those charges in exchange for a 48 hour jail sentence, 11 months and 29 days on probation, and fines and fees totaling $4,662.
During that Feb. 16 court appearance Henley’s new charges stemming from the Feb. 10 high speed chase were bound over to the Hawkins County Grand Jury.
105 mph in the wrong lanes of travel
HCSO Detective Joey Maddox stated in his report that on Feb. 10 around 3:15 p.m. he observed a 1996 Dodge Ram 1500 traveling west at a high rate of speed on Highway 11-W near Reno Street in Rogersville.
When he turned around to initiate a traffic stop Maddox reportedly observed white smoke and the pickup sideways on the shoulder of the highway.
The pickup fled westbound, and as Maddox drove past the area where the smoke had occurred he observed a motorcycle on the side of the road. It was later revealed that Henley had struck the motorcycle, and he was subsequently charged by the Rogersville Police Department with leaving the scene of an accident, failure to report an accident and driving on a suspended license.
When Maddox caught up to the truck on 11-W he reported that it was reaching speeds up to 105 mph and traveling in the wrong lanes of traffic. Henley reportedly attempted to turn onto Melinda Ferry Road, was unable to make the turn, and then made a u-turn on the eastbound lanes of 11-W to make the turn.
As they approached the Melinda Ferry bridge Maddox deactivated his blue lights due to safety concerns in hopes that Henley would slow down.
Maddox said he was staying a distance behind the pickup. Near the Lee Valley Road intersection Henley struck a utility pole, and while on a curve at Hugh Price Road Henley lost control and drove through the yard of a residence.
The pursuit continued onto Grassy Valley Road where Sgt. Bobby Moffitt and Detective Brian Boggs were waiting for the pickup at the Mt. Zion Road intersection.
When Henley arrived at the roadblock he stopped, but refused to exit the pickup and had to be forcibly removed.
After Henley was arrested Maddox observed Henley to have slurred speech and to be unsteady on his feet, and Henley reportedly performed poorly on field sobriety tests. Henley reportedly stated he’d taken Suboxone, and Maddox reported that one Suboxone pill, as well as 10 Alprazolam pills were located in the truck.
In addition to the RPD charges Henley was charged with felony evading arrest, felony reckless endangerment, DUI, speeding 105 mph in a 55 mph zone, two counts of failure to maintain control of a motor vehicle, resisting arrest, no seat belt, failure to exercise due care, and two counts of drug possession.