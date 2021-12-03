In a tradition dating back 200 years and continuing into the present, Netherland Inn and Boatyard National Historic Site will celebrate the Christmas holidays with friends and family much as Margaret and Richard Netherland did in 1818.
The festive weekend event will feature beautiful decorations, warm cider, special treats, and lively seasonal music. 1818 Christmas at the Inn will take place Dec. 10-11, from 6-8 p.m., and Dec. 12, from 2-4 p.m.
The Lone Oak Bluegrass Band will provide music in the Inn on Friday night; the ever-popular Hillbilly Hippies (previously known as Poplar Hill Reunion Band) will perform on Saturday night; and harpist Martha Painter will entertain on Sunday afternoon.
Be sure to visit the reproduction Bank Barn Museum to enjoy the music of Howard and Pam Osborne on the hammered dulcimer on Saturday night. Try your hand at this beautiful instrument under Howard’s instruction.
On Friday and Saturday nights, Civil War re-enactors from the John S. Mosby Camp, Sons of Confederate Veterans will portray living history characters and will interact with guests as they tell about the area’s part in the war.
Make sure to stop by the Daniel Boone Cabin to see beautiful decorations and warm yourself by the fire as you make your way to the Inn.
Tickets for the event are $10 per person (children under 6 free with a paying adult) and are available at the door or in the visitors’ center cabin at the parking lot during the event.
No early ticket sales are available and reservations are not required. Parking is available in the lot behind the Inn or in the grass lot on Lilac Street.
Make plans now to attend this holiday celebration to enjoy the beautiful period 1818 all-natural decorations designed and provided by Kingsport garden clubs and Netherland Inn volunteers, to partake of special treats, and to hear seasonal music.
Visit with living history characters from Kingsport’s past. The Netherland Inn Association is an all- volunteer organization.
All proceeds from this and other events go toward maintenance and restoration of the Netherland Inn and Boatyard as well as additions to the historic campus.
In addition to being the birthplace of Kingsport, the Netherland Inn and Boatyard is the only site of the National Register of Historic Sites to have been both a boatyard and a stagecoach stop.
For more information please call 423-677-3263 or visit www.TheNetherlandInn.com