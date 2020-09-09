Dorothy Amis, age 70, Rogersville

Dorothy Jean Amis, age 70, of Rogersville, passed away peacefully in her sleep and went to be with the Lord on Tuesday September 8, 2020. She was of the Baptist faith. She loved spending time with her family. She will be loved and missed by all that knew her.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Burel Brice and Edna Tuggle; and sister, Beulah Thurman.
She is survived by her daughters, Shelly and husband Phillip Barrett, Joyie and Chad Winkle, Jodie and Daryl Byrd; and grandchildren, Ethan and Lili Barrett.
Private services will be held at a later date.