A Hawkins County group will soon unveil two history exhibits: one that takes a broad look at Tennessee waterways and another that narrows the focus to the local Holston River.
Bill Kornrich, who is the project manager for the local exhibit, first reached out to the Review back in June and requested donated photographs of the Holston from the Review’s readers. The group received several fascinating photos as a result.
“The Holston River stretches all the way from one end of Hawkins County to the other,” Kornrich told the Review back in June. “That’s why we have named the project ‘The Holston: It’s Your River, Hawkins County.’”
As the Review previously reported, official plans are starting to come together for the planned Surgoinsville Area Archives and Museum (SAAM), which will be located in the basement of the current Surgoinsville Library. One of the main attractions in the museum is set to be this thorough exhibit on life along the Holston River through the years. This exhibit will be permanently housed at the museum beginning in late October after completing its tour.
Additionally, a traveling exhibit entitled “Tennessee Waters: Shaping Our Land, Our Lives, and Our Future” to be set up in three locations in the county.
September 1 — 15 Surgoinsville Library and Surgoinsville Area Museum
Tennessee Waters Exhibit
September 16 — 30 Depot and Printing Museum in Rogersville
Both Tennessee Waters and Holston Exhibit
October 1 — 15 Church Hill Library
Both Tennessee Waters and Holston Exhibit
Exhibits will be open for public viewing during the host facility’s normal operating hours.
Kornrich explained that, unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic caused shipping delays and shortages of the material necessary to create the Holston River exhibit. Though it was originally set to unveil on Sept. 1, it will now open on Sept. 16.
The Tennessee Waters panel exhibit has traveled around the entire state and is provided by Humanities Tennessee, the Tennessee Historical Society, and the Albert Gore Research Center. While the Tennessee Waters exhibit will provide residents the opportunity to learn more about Tennessee waterways and the many benefits that our rivers provide, the Holston River exhibit will focus specifically on Hawkins County’s river.
The Rogersville Depot and Printing Museum will also host speaker Kathleen Gibi from Keep the Tennessee River Beautiful on Sept. 28.
Locals contribute to Holston River exhibit
The local exhibit will consist of six, 7x3 ft. self-standing panels along with a large map that will show the way the Holston River flows through the county and all of its small offshoots and creeks.
The group had already gathered many old photographs, newspaper articles and letters. Some of the photos used in the exhibit will be from the Review’s own Randy Ball.
Back in June, Kornrich requested photo submissions from the Review’s readers. The group was specifically seeking photos of ferries that transported travelers’ cars across the river in years past, agricultural produce being transported along the Holston, images of the Cherokee Indian fishing weir in the river or images of Baptism ceremonies in the river.
An article from Smokey Mountain Living Magazine explains that “fish weirs are structures built within a stream or river or at the edge of tidal lagoons designed to route fish either to a particular area, like shallows or into a trap where they can be captured.” They were often used by Cherokee tribes, and the most common form of weir in the Southern Appalachians is a “V” shaped rock wall. There are at least three weirs along the Lower Holston River in Tennessee, which can be found at Cherokee Dam, Indian Cave and Nance’s Ferry.
Since the article, Kornrich received several submissions.
“Now I’ve got beautiful landscape color photos of the modern-day river by Randy Ball, and then we’ve got historic ones,” he said. “Some of them are pretty sweet. Some of them show steam boats and ferry boats going across the river, and we’ve got one of a farm from the 1930s right by the river before the river was dammed.”
A Local steamboat
Kornrich explained that he was probably most surprised to find a photo of a locally-run steamboat.
“Back in the 1890’s, there was a steamboat that went all the way from Knoxville up to Kingsport along the Holston,” he said. “It wasn’t like the huge ones along the Mississippi, but it was a paddle-powered steamboat and took people along just for a ride.”
He added, “The photo is just out of a book, but you can see people standing on its main deck with a wooden walkway on it. It was really surprising that there would be a steamboat on that river.”
According to the caption underneath the photo, the boat was called the “Bill Tate” and was only operational during certain months of the year when the river was deep enough.
Kornrich explained that group member Jack Pierce knew about the steamboat and showed the photo to the group. Many of the other group members were previously unaware of the boat’s existence.
Creating a design
The local exhibit is being created by a subcommittee of seven members from CARE NET CCC, which stands for Care Northeast Tennessee Community Conservation Committee. This is an organization focused on “protecting, preserving and enjoying nature and the environment in East Tennessee,” and they are a branch of the Sierra Club.
The project came about after the group received a $2,500 grant from Humanities Tennessee to create a local history exhibit.
“Since Care NET is interested in clean air and clean water, this seemed like the most natural topic in the world,” Kornrich said. “It is really an extension of the work we are already doing by trying to clean up litter from the river.”