Jeepfest organizer Chris Singleton raised $1,200 during his inaugural event last year at the Sayrah Barn that was contributed to area police and first responder agencies.
For the second annual Jeepfest Saturday in downtown Rogersville Singleton has upped the ante, setting a goal of raising $5,000 for area police and first responders.
Based on past experience Singleton believes Jeep enthusiasts are up to the task.
Rogersville Jeepfest is Saturday, Oct. 2 from 4-9 p.m. on Main Street in downtown Rogersville. The streets will be blocked off about an hour in advance.
A few years back Singleton attended Jeep Invasion in Pigeon Forge and came to he conclusion that a similar Jeep event would work well in Hawkins County.
“We just wanted to do something to give back to the community, and local law enforcement and first responders,” Singleton told the Review Friday. “Last year (for the inaugural Jeepfest) we done a ‘Back the Blue’ event where we donated most of the money to local law enforcement and first responders. There were six local agencies we gave the money. We had about 125 Jeeps last year-end I’m actually hoping for more than that this year.”
Singleton owns and operates Singleton Auto Body on Highway 11-W in Surgoinsville beside the Dollar General.
Previously he was manager of Eldridge Auto Body on Caney Creek Road, and helped owner Otis Eldridge plan his massive Memory Lane car shows, so he has experience with events of this magnitude.
He was always a fan of convertibles and enjoyed driving with the top down, which drew him to Jeep because he could not only remove the top, but the doors as well.
In fact, about eight years ago Singleton invented and patented a device called “Rack Tech” that allows you to attach your doors to the the rear of the Jeep and take them with you in case it starts raining and you need to put them back on.
He currently owns four Jeeps including a Gladiator, a JK Wrangler, and a JL Wrangler that was destroyed by fire and he rebuilt — and another older Jeep he plans on rebuilding.
He describes himself as “Pretty crazy addicted to Jeeps”.
“Jeep people really look for any excuse to get together,” Singleton said. “Jeep people are really giving to the community in most cases, where if it’s a benefit ride or a fundraising ride, they don’t care to come out and pay $10, $20, $30, to just get together with other Jeep people to benefit a good cause. The Jeep community is really supported of law enforcement and first responders, and that’s the reason we went that direction with it.”
Singleton added, “People just kind of hang out, and meet and greet with each other. I’ve moved it downtown for this show to help support the local businesses. Help support the local restaurants and all the Main Street businesses that need our help. I’m hoping it will be a good thing for Rogersville.”
It will cost $20 to register a Jeep for the event, and the first 150 Jeeps owners receive a T-shirt. There is no admission fee for spectators, but event T-shirts will be on sale for anyone who wants to contribute to the tally donated to local police and first responders.
Even if you’re not a Jeep enthusiasts Singleton courages to public to come downtown for the event, look at the Jeeps and enjoy the evening.
There will be live music and bouncy houses for the kids, and downtown shops and restaurants will be open. Bring lawn chair.