“They were anointed:" Parents credit divine intervention for their children’s safety during VHS reported active shooter

“I know Volunteer will not be the same after this,” Sophomore Kailynn Gillenwater told the Review.
She stood huddled with her family just outside of the entrance to the Mount Carmel armory.
Kailynn, her sister Kaitlyn who is a Junior, and her brother Tristin who is a senior, had only been reunited with her parents, Jesse and Christy Gillenwater minutes ago.
Hundreds of cars still covered the grassy lawn in front of the armory, and a steady stream of cars filled with parents and students was now leaving the property.
The Gillenwater family had been huddled together and praying aloud just moments before speaking with Review journalists.
When the Review spoke with the Gillenwater family, no one yet knew what had actually happened at Volunteer High School. Rumors were circulating. According to some accounts, there were three shooters. By others, there was a lone shooter and one gunshot victim. The press conference wherein Sheriff Lawson confirmed that the 911 call was bogus had not yet occurred.
“They are anointed”
While many parents at the armory could be seen crying, hugging their children with pale and worried faces, father Jesse Gillenwater told the Review that he wasn’t worried.
“I was asleep this morning, and my wife yelled, ‘Jesse, somebody shot the school up!’” he told the Review.
Instead of panicking, though, Jesse said, “I laid there in the bed. I wasn’t worried about nothing--I’m being serious.”
He added, “These kids have a holy anointing around them that I placed on them before they went to school. I prayed that, if God is going to take them, then go ahead and take them. I put up a hedge around them. That’s probably why they’re standing here now. You can pretty much chalk that up. It’s just not their time.”
On the other hand, mother Christy Gillenwater told the Review, “I was panicking.”
She had been texting back and forth with her daughter Kaitlyn who was still inside the school.
“I got ready and told Jesse, ‘Let’s go!’” Christy said.
She had gotten a voicemail from the county school system minutes before she left that told parents to meet their children at the armory. Along the drive, she called Kaitlyn.
“She said that Tristin was fine and Kailynn was upset,” Christy said. “But she was upset too--I could hear it in her. But I was glad that they were safe and God did have them. We have to give him all the praise.”
“I didn’t know if I was going see him again”
Tristin had just sat down inside the gym when he heard someone yell for students to move inside the locker room.
“I didn’t know if it was a drill or not, but I went anyway,” he said. “Come to find out, it was real.”
During this shuffling, Tristin had been separated from his two sisters.
“I heard Mr. (Christopher) Andes yelled into the gym, ‘Everybody under the bleachers,’” Kailynn said. “We were all confused, but then some messages started going around saying that there was a shooter in the school and there may have been multiple.”
She explained that she became increasingly frightened when she saw officers come into the gym with their weapons drawn.
“Everybody was getting pictures of helicopters and cop cars,” said Tristin, who had been shuffled inside the locker rooms. “I tried to stay calm the whole time--I wasn’t trying to freak out like everybody else was. Some people didn’t take it seriously at all. They were talking loudly and cracking up. Some people were crying, and others were screaming, ‘Shut up!’”
Both Tristin and his sisters’ groups were then brought to the vocational building, but the two groups were led to different classrooms where they stayed for around an hour.
The siblings explained that some students didn’t get on the bus to come to the armory.
“Some people, instead of going to the classrooms, just got in big truckloads and left,” Tristan said. “I know a couple guys who did that.”
Kaitlyn explained that some students just started walking home.
“You didn’t know who was missing or what because of all that,” Tristan said.
In the room where Kailynn and Kaitlyn were taken, they explained that teachers locked and barricaded the doors. They then counted the students in the room.
“I felt really scared,” Kailynn said. “I didn’t know if I was going to see Tristin again because he wasn’t in our group...or if we would see our parents.”
Tears began to well in her eyes as she recounted the events of the morning.
“We didn’t know what was going to happen,” she said.
Later, each student was patted down and searched before being loaded into a school bus to head to the armory for parent reunification. On the bus, the siblings were finally reunited.
“Once I got on the bus, I was still kind of scared, but I knew we were safe,” Kailynn said.
Once the students arrived at the armory, each one had their vital signs checked before reunification began.
When they reflected on their experience, all the siblings agreed that the lockdown drills they have experienced through the years helped to prepare them for an active emergency.
“I guess all the drills came in handy,” Tristin told the Review. “I think we usually do four or five a year.”
“Every year since elementary school, we’ve had tornado and lockdown drills,” Kailynn said. “I knew more about what to do, how to stay safe and where to go.”
As the Gillenwater family began to load into their vehicle to head home, they gathered to pray once again and thanked God for the safety of their children.
Jesse once again told the Review, “Be sure to remember that this was divine intervention.”