Business classes in the Career and Technical Education (CTE) Department have been busy for Cherokee High School’s Business students as of late.
Throughout the year, students on the business pathway have been progressing in their education of being professional business leaders.
Recently, Mrs.Kelli Hughes’s Business Communication class had guest speakers from Civis Bank. The speakers included Frank Proffit, Emma Hughes, and Dane McFarlin.
The three of them spoke on the different jobs and responsibilities within the bank. McFarlin started out his career on his own with his own businesses before moving into the banking industry. He informed the class of how he got started and how he made the switch to a different career. Mr. Profitt spoke about his years in the banking industry and changes that have occurred.
Emma Hughes gave information regarding the importance of education; specifically, she spoke about what it is like to enter the workforce after receiving her MBA at a young age. The trio ended their discussion with the class by answering any questions the students had about college, their responsibilities, and business in general.
Many students within the Business Communication class and many other business classes are members of Cherokee’s Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA).
FBLA competes in many different competitions. One of the competitions for the FBLA members was Impromptu Speaking. Students who participated are given a prompt with very little to no time to prepare before virtually giving their speech.
First and second place regional winners in Impromptu Speaking both came from Cherokee’s FBLA: Sawyer Fields won 1st Place and Kelan Gilliam brought home 2nd place.
Others involved in competition were Amelia Metz who placed 4th in Journalism, Jacob Brooks placed 5th in Impromptu Speaking, Halle Davenport and Maggie Stewart placed 4th and 5th respectively in Intro to Business Procedures. Ema Morgan competed in Intro to Business Communications, and Ava Silvers competed in Political Science. We are very proud of everyone!
At the beginning of March, FBLA took a trip to Northeast State Community College. Students attend the Career Quest TN It’s All About Business. Students spent the day listening to different speakers from many job fields including Human Resources, Marketing, Banking, Accounting, and many more. They learned how to professionally dress for different types of jobs.
Students also participated in mock job interviews. The students with the best interviews were rewarded in addition to gaining the experience. Three students from Cherokee High School were presented with certificates showing their exemplary work for their resumes and interviews.
Though many activities for the FBLA club have been limited due to the current times, students still work hard to further their education in the business world. Clubs like FBLA are very beneficial to students. They teach discipline, responsibility, and give students a look into the real world and their future. Cherokee’s FBLA consists of many different types of students who hope to pursue careers in many different fields. These students still work together for one purpose though: to be the best future business leaders of America.
A note from CTE Supervisor Brandon Williams
Career and Technical Education (CTE) students like Sawyer and her classmates have an opportunity to join one of several CTE student organizations like the Future Business Leaders of America.
Many readers are likely familiar with the Future Farmers of America (FFA) student organization for students in agriculture courses. There are also organizations for students enrolled in health science, culinary arts, advanced manufacturing, architecture and engineering, technology, transportation, cosmetology, digital arts, dietetics and nutrition, computer applications, education and training, as well as criminal justice and fire management services classes.
Long story short, there is a student organization for each CTE course offered in Hawkins County Schools, and in some cases there may be a couple of organizations a student could join. These organizations serve to further a student’s preparation to enter the workforce or seek advanced training after high school.
Students learn employability and advanced technical skills in these organizations. Furthermore, students have the opportunity to demonstrate those skills in regional, state, and national competitions.
If you would like to learn more about CTE student organizations contact Brandon Williams at brandon.williams@hck12.net or 423-272-7629 x2007.