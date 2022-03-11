The Tennessee Housing Development Agency will provide a one-time $1 million increase to the 2022 Habitat for Humanity of Tennessee Program allocation on behalf of the State to match a $1 million anonymous donation received by Habitat, bringing the total allocation available for 2022 to $1.5 million.
Habitat will use these funds to build 50 new homes across Tennessee by providing grants to Habitat affiliates in all three of the state’s grand divisions. Habitat for Humanity of Tennessee provides education, technical assistance, and resources to empower our 40 Habitat affiliates while they are on the ground making a difference in their local communities serving over 60 counties statewide.
“Our partnership with THDA is fundamental to our continued growth,” said Colleen Dudley, executive director of Habitat for Humanity of Tennessee, “Our Habitat affiliates are able to take these grant funds and spur donations in their local communities. Habitat affiliates will raise an additional $5.5 million in donations from local individuals, churches, foundations and businesses to complete these builds.”
“THDA shares Habitat’s commitment to creating new homeownership opportunities for Tennessee families,” said THDA Executive Director Ralph M. Perrey. “We know that Habitat will put this funding to good use building new homes across the state.”
Habitat for Humanity is propelled by a vision of a world where everyone has a decent place to live. Habitat for Humanity began in Tennessee in 1978 when Appalachia Habitat was created serving Scott and Morgan counties.
The Christian housing organization has grown over the past 40 years to include 40 affiliates that serve over 60 counties. Tennessee is ranked the 4th largest builder of Habitat for Humanity homes in the country.
Through shelter, we empower. To learn more, visit HabitatTN.org.
“Hawkins Habitat for Humanity, your local Habitat received $37,500 to help build the Peters house in the Bulls Gap area for a single mother with a 2-year-old son, said HHFH director Marshall Stubblefield. “This house cost $85,000.00 to build, so $47,500.00 also came from community donations and we truly appreciate that very much.”
If you would like to serve your community by volunteering with Hawkins Habitat, please call 423 272 1830.