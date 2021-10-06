One of two men accused in the 2019 shooting death of 22-year-old Ashley Vick was sentenced to 20 years last week as part of a plea agreement that resulted in the dismissal of his first degree murder charge.
Bradley Wayne Addington, 32, of Kingsport, pleaded guilty on Sept. 29 in Hawkins County Criminal Court to charges including abuse of a corpse, tampering with evidence and accessory after the fact.
Judge Alex Pearson sentenced Addington to 12 years on the tampering with evidence charge, which must be served in prison with 60 percent release eligibility.
The remaining eight years for the other tow charges will be served on supervised probation.
Addington’s codefendant, Cody Patrick Charlton, 29, of Kingsport, is scheduled to stand trial May 24, 2022 in Hawkins County Criminal Court on charges of first degree murder, abuse of a corpse, and tampering with evidence.
Attorney General Dan Armstrong told the Review that the dismissal of Addington’s first degree murder charge was on the condition of his cooperation in this case. technically the murder charge was "nollied", which means it can be filed again if Addington fails to meet the terms of the plea agreement.
Vick, who resided in Church Hill, was found deceased with two gunshot wounds to the face on Dec. 16, 2019, in a ditch beside the road near 770 Tranbarger Road on the far east end of Hawkins County.
According to preliminary hearing testimony, upon being arrested on Dec. 20, 2019, Charlton told investigators he initially shot Vick by accident when they crossed the railroad tracks on Tranbarger Road, which is in an unincorporated area north of Allandale.
Charlton gave the HCSO a statement that he shot Vick a second time in the head because, “I did not want to see her in pain.”
Her body was found about 75 feet from the tracks.
HCSO Detective Chad Britton and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Special Agent Brian Pritchard testified during the preliminary hearing that both defendants stated that a sexual liaison may have occurred between Addington and Vick on the day of her death.
Pritchard testified that he could only speculate on a motive for the shooting — that Charlton, who was supposedly dating Vick at the time, was “not happy” about her affair with Addington.
Britton stated in Addington’s arrest warrant affidavit, “Addington further stated that he provided the shooter with a change of clean clothes and cleaned blood from the car where the shooting took place. Addington also admitted to taking the firearm that was used to shoot Vick from the shooter and selling it to another individual.”
Addington was credited with 649 days in jail that he served awaiting trial on the charges.
Charlton faces a possible sentence of life without parole if convicted.