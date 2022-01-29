Aerzen USA announced last week the acquisition of Vooner FloGard Corporation, headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, with manufacturing operations in Greeneville.
Vooner is a premier manufacturer of vacuum pumps and vacuum system components.
“The acquisition of Vooner increases Aerzen USA’s capabilities and application knowledge and provides us with greater access to our core markets of paper, food, power, mining, and chemical,” states Aerzen USA President Tony Morris.
Vooner FloGard has over 31 years of experience with corrosion and erosion-resistant vacuum pump applications, including patented vacuum pump designs and vacuum system engineering capabilities. Additionally, Vooner is an OEM for complete vacuum systems for slurry dewatering, evaporation, pneumatic conveying, condenser exhauster, and felt cleaning in paper mills generating aftermarket business of actuators and sales opportunities for long term low-cost vacuum pumps.
“We are pleased we could come to terms with Aerzen USA and are excited about the opportunities we will have together.” Charles H. Wunner, President and CEO of Vooner.
Corporate Secretary Barbara Wunner added, “The synergy with our two companies is strong, and we are excited about the growth opportunities ahead for Vooner as a member of the Aerzen USA team.”
About Vooner FloGard
Vooner was founded in 1983 to supply long-term, low-cost liquid ring vacuum pumps, vacuum systems, and compressors worldwide. Vooner vacuum pumps and compressors are designed to reduce and maintain long-term low operating costs for a wide variety of applications. Customers trust Vooner pumps designed to resist and prevent destructive corrosion and erosion using stainless steel parts.
About Aerzen
AERZEN is an international manufacturer of Positive Displacement Blowers, Hybrid Blowers, Screw Compressors, and Turbo Blowers. The high-quality machines are used for air and gas applications in wastewater treatment, pneumatic conveying of bulk materials, and process gas conveying.
Aerzen USA is a wholly owned subsidiary of Aerzener Maschinenfabrik GmbH. Aerzen USA’s headquarters is in Coatesville, PA, with multiple offices and service centers throughout the United States.