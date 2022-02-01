The first of a long series of ethics complaints filed against Mount Carmel city officials has been investigated and concluded, finding City Manager Mike Housewright at no fault.
City Attorney John Pevy read and discussed the report at the town’s Jan. 27 BMA meeting.
The city has already spent $16,000 in attorney fees to investigate this and the other ethics complaints, and that cost will only increase as the remaining ethics investigations conclude.
This particular complaint was filed by Mount Carmel citizen Brenda Parker on Sept. 20, 2021 against Housewright over the removal of a streetlight. The investigating attorney, Benjamin Lauderback of Knoxville, noted in the conclusion of his report that he found Housewright’s justifications for his actions to have been “reasonable, lawful, legitimate and within the confines of his role and responsibilities as Town Manager.”
Parker’s allegations
Within her initial complaint, Parker alleged that Housewright had the streetlight near her home removed “at a time of great hardship on us,” as her late husband was under hospice care at the time.
The light was initially installed in 1988, and Parker has maintained that the town paid for the light until it was removed in September of 2020.
In a previous board meeting, former CMFO (Chief Municipal Finance Officer) Tammy Connor, told the board, “When Gary Lawson was mayor, [Parker] told him she was paying for the light. He said, ‘you don’t need to pay for it, we’ll turn it towards the street, and we’ll pay for it.’”
Parker notes in her complaint that she had previously seen bears on her property and wanted the light to remain for this reason. She alleged that Housewright told her that the light was removed because Emily Wood (current Mount Carmel CMFO), who lives across the street from Parker, wanted the light removed.
When Housewright told her that the town would no longer be footing the bill for the light, Parker called AEP (Appalachian Electric Power) to have it replaced. She has since paid $10 per month for the use of the light.
Using the ethics code as a guide
Lauderback was very clear in noting that he used the town’s ethics code as the standard and guide for the investigation.
“Several witnesses felt that their definition of what constituted an ethics violation should control my investigations,” Lauderback wrote. “Simply put, this town has a code of ethics, and my investigation dealt solely with whether Mr. Housewright violated that code of ethics through his decisions and actions related to the streetlight…”
Additionally, Lauderback noted that Housewright considered two main factors when making his decision about the light. First, he considered whether the light served more of a public or private function. Second, he considered whether the number of citizens adversely affected by the light was greater than the number served by it.
“Parker hadn’t reviewed town ethics code”
He went on to specifically note that Parker “had not reviewed the town’s ethics code before she filed her complaint” and “she still had not reviewed it when we spoke.”
Lauderback gave Parker a copy of the ethics code and instructed her to review it and contact Lauderback with any information she had that revealed a violation of the code.
Parker later sent Lauderback a letter noting, “Your question to what code of ethics does Mr. Housewright’s actions fall under? If I have to give you that answer today, my answer would be all.”
She further added, “I don’t want to say one (point of the ethics code) and leave out any that I should not leave out.”
In Lauderback’s report, he noted that Parker expressed a “belief that Mr. Housewright’s actions violated all of the town’s ethics codes, but she failed to state how.”
No special treatment
Parker also waited almost a year between the time the light issue arose and when she filed her ethics complaint.
When Lauderback asked Parker why she waited so long, she replied that “she had been ill with high blood pressure and had been unable to file the complaint.”
Lauderback wrote that, though he had no reason to specifically doubt her illness, his investigation revealed that, on Aug. 3, 2021, Parker felt strong enough to walk across the street to neighbor Krissy Bradshaw’s home to begin a conversation with the her that eventually turned heated and resulted in the local police being called to the scene.
During the incident, Bradshaw reported that “Parker was verbally accosting her and took a swing at her dog with her newspaper.” Parker admitted taking a swing at the dog.
Lauderback also noted in his report that he investigated whether or not Wood received “special treatment” in this matter because of her employment with the town.
“It would be easy to say the light was removed only because she was a town employee, but no one provided me with evidence of this,” the report reads.
Put things “the way they were”
After Pevy read the investigation findings to the board, Alderman Jim Gilliam asked Pevy why the street light wasn’t just put back the way it was prior to its removal. This is a stance Gilliam has maintained since the issue was first brought before the board.
“Wouldn’t it be more smart and common sense wise to put the daggum light back the way it was to the status quo?” Gilliam asked Pevy. “Then, take this stuff (the ethics investigation) and get rid of it. There was no need for it anyway.”
At this point, Housewright pointed out that Gilliam had voted in favor of paying an attorney to conduct a full investigation into the matter.
“This investigation and the discussion associated with it are the direct result of your actions,” Housewright said to Gilliam,
Alderman John Gibson asked at the end of the discussion, “In summary, we spent a whole lot of money to find out that there was nothing wrong.”
Mayor Pat Stilwell added, “And still we’ve got several more coming up.”