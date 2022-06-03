Mount Carmel budget includes 5% employee raise

The Mount Carmel 2022-2023 fiscal year budget includes a 5% raise for all full-time employees, which will equate to a rough average of $1,800 extra per employee.
Alderman John Gibson said during the Board of Mayor and Aldermen May 26 meeting that the board initially budgeted a 50 cent raise for full-time employees but chose to increase this in an effort to retain employees.
“Labor is going to be our biggest problem eventually,” Alderman Darby Patrick said during the board’s budget workshop. “Everywhere I talk to, people are practically throwing money out to get people to work there.”
“We will likely lose employees if we don’t do something,” Wood replied.
The BMA eventually decided to increase the 50 cent raise to 5%.
“After looking at what some of the other cities and municipalities are doing and because employee retention is going to be important, I’d like to try and see us bump that up to 5%,” Gibson said. “This will get them a little closer to the cost of living increase per year.”
This would tack an additional $17,000 onto the projected spending for the upcoming fiscal year for the roughly 30 full-time employees, but City Manager Emily Wood told the Review that the town will still be operating in the black.
“We still have a balanced budget with a lot of wiggle room,” she said. “We will still be able to do everything and it’s not going to hurt. It will be a good thing and help us retain some employees and get people up to where they need to be with inflation.”
Other budgeted expenditures
At this time, projected revenue for the upcoming fiscal year totals $2,974,510, projected expenditures total $2,917,735, and the town is expected to end the fiscal year with a surplus of $56,775.
The budget also includes some money specifically set aside to re-pave Beech Street, Concord Avenue, Willow Street and the section of road that leads from Willow Street into the municipal park.
The BMA unanimously passed the proposed budget with the 5% increase on first reading. It will then come up for a final vote on June 28.
Sewer department budget
The sewer department budget, which is entirely separate from the town’s general fund budget, includes funding to hire an additional full-time laborer.
Wood noted that the department hired a new employee this year and may need to hire yet another during the upcoming fiscal year.
“I don’t know if we will need that (money) or not, but I put it in the budget just in case,” she said.
The $1.57 million the town received from federal ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funding was also included in the sewer budget to be spent on the first phase of the 20-year plan to repair the town’s ailing sewer plant.
The BMA heard from engineer Dean Helstrom of Vaughan and Melton in July of 2021 and authorized the firm to begin the first phase, which is broken into two parts and could take up to three years to complete.
Phase 1a is estimated to cost $1.9 million and phase 2a $3.5 million. The total 20-year plan is estimated to cost $17 million.
Phase 1a will include Headworks (mechanical screen and compactor, piping and valves); Anoxic Basins (Primary Clarifier Retrofit) mixers and controls; Sanitary Sewer GIS Map; Site Work grading; concrete demolition/tank cleaning; electrical; metal fabrication; and painting.
Wood told the board at the budget workshop that Vaughan and Melton have already sent their engineering drawings to the state for approval. After they are approved, engineers will again meet with the BMA to go over the process.
Next, the BMA will bid out the project, and the chosen company can begin to break ground.