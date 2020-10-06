David is the only East Tennessee Tax Specialist invited to Hollywood for an interview on National TV by Jack Canfield. The interview was at The Historic Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel, 7000 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles, California.
David is the founder, President and CEO of ‘Your Tax Care’ and has over 25 years of experience in personal and business taxes. He also is an IRS Enrolled Agent which is the highest credential the IRS awards. Enrolled Agents like attorneys, have unlimited practice rights in tax representation before the IRS.
David said, “I want to thank Jack Canfield for inviting me to Hollywood for an interview on national TV. And an opportunity to discuss my books, newspaper column, foundation and to provide tax advice to the viewers.”
David is the author of four tax books including “Fight the IRS and Win”. And he is a certified continuing education instructor.
David is a Syndicated Columnist and his weekly column is featured in Newspapers in Tennessee and several other States as well. His column is also featured in “Gear Jammer Magazine” for Truckers.
David has created a charitable foundation for underprivileged children for food, clothing, medical supplies, books and tuition. All of his Amazon book proceeds go directly to the foundation. He is also expanding his tax business with the purpose of helping more kids.
David had this to say about his time in Hollywood, “My wife accompanied me on the trip and we had a wonderful time touring Hollywood and Beverly Hills. Our tour took us close to the Hollywood sign and we had an opportunity to see where the rich and famous live”.
David is excited to have the opportunity to provide Educational tax and business videos, Educational tax and business podcasts and tax and business interviews on local radio and television.
Visit David’s website, YourTaxCare.com for more information. David can be reached at (865) 363-3019 or contacted by email at zublerdavid@gmail.com