A DUI suspect who admittedly opted against a $200 Uber ride to get home early Saturday morning was allegedly found in possession of a freezer bag containing 6.4 ounces of marijuana and a set of scales.
HCSO Deputy Isaac Hutchins stated in his report that on May 7 around 2:30 a.m. he observed a silver Lexus traveling 41 mph in a 55 mph zone while driving on and across the fog line on Highway 11-W in Church Hill.
Upon conducting a traffic stop Hutchins reportedly detected a strong odor of marijuana from inside the vehicle when he spoke to driver David Aaron Denning, 26, 119 Willard Lawson Road, Rogersville.
Hutchins said Denning smelled of alcohol, and stated he’d been to a party in Greeneville.
“Mr. Denning stated he was almost home and wanted us to follow him home,” Hutchins stated in his report. “…Mr. Denning performed poorly on field sobriety, and stated he knew he should not be driving, but he had no other way home and an Uber would have cost him $200. Officers asked Mr. Denning on a scale of 1-10 how drunk he felt, which he stated ‘probably a 5’.”
Denning further stated he was “good enough to drive where he was going, but too drunk to go anywhere else,” Hutchins noted.
The marijuana and scales were allegedly found in the back seat.
Denning was arraigned Monday on charges including possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to show proof of insurance, and DUI. He was released on recognizance Monday and scheduled to appear in Sessions Court again July 11.