Since I came to Hawkins County as your editor and publisher in the fall of 2013, I have gotten to know and love so many of you as not only our readers and advertisers, but as neighbors and friends.
It isn’t easy, usually, for an “outsider” to come to a new area and “fit in” — especially when one is, ahem!, an old Alabama boy who is a die-hard CRIMSON TIDE fan (lol) — but here that was definitely not a problem ... from even before I sat in front of my computer here at the Review on my first day on the job, November 13, 2013, I was welcomed with open arms by many of you in the community. (FYI — I HAVE learned to love Tennessee football, too ... I just can’t wear UT orange or my children will disown me ... lol.)
I remember that the first person to call and welcome me here to my new position was Charlie Chase ... thank you Charlie!
I have come to know y’all. We have laughed together. We have shared tears of heartbreak together. We have sat and brainstormed together over ways that we can work together to improve our county for ourselves and for future generations yet unborn. We have visited over coffee and biscuits and talked about literally every subject under the sun. As an ordained minister as well, I have also been honored to fill the pulpits of several Hawkins County churches when asked.
We may have not agreed 100% or seen eye-to-eye over every issue, but we talked things through and generally ended up shaking hands and still being friends.
I’ll have to say that moving to a county that is 99% conservative AND Republican was, for me, a breath of fresh air, and a very welcome change from some communities I have been a part of where left-wing, liberal, looney-tune, air-head “bigger government is better” socialists dominate the local political scene!
I have also loved the change in climate — coming from south Alabama where summers are “steam saunas” to a beautiful place with mountains and valleys where daytime temps in the 70s/80s are not uncommon — has been a very welcome relief. It’s also nice to see some snow in the winters ... back in Alabama we are lucky to see 1/4 inch of snow every couple of years.
But with that, I must tell you that, as the Bible says, unto everything there is a time and season, and for me, my season here as your editor and publisher is coming to an end.
As most of you know, my wife, Dee Ann, and I founded a community newspaper in Alabama some 17 years ago. During my time here she has been running/publishing that paper and doing a dang fine job of it.
However, the distance (nine hours, one way, from here to there, if traffic isn’t bad) and the lack of time spent together under the same roof has taken a toll, not to mention the fact that — while I don’t plan to retire anytime soon — the 18-hour road trips every other weekend from Tennessee to Alabama are also beginning to show on this old boy, who ain’t no spring chicken anymore ... knowwhutImean, Vern?
Dee Ann and I had already discussed, some time ago, about me returning to Alabama where we would resume co-publishing our paper there, as well as taking over another newspaper that is located in a county adjoining ours, and launching a new regional magazine that we have been thinking about for some time.
And for “paw paw”, being 9-12 hours away (one way) from my eight “grands” in Alabama and Mississippi was also a source of constant emptiness and frustration.
But somehow, at the time, making such a major change just didn’t seem to “fit”. I’m sure some of you have been in those same shoes at times in the past, yourselves.
We thought about it and prayed hard about what to do, but sometimes God’s answer to our prayers isn’t as cut-and-dried as we would like for it to be. Sometimes His answer is, “be patient and wait”.
Recently, we received what we believe is a definite answer to those prayers.
Therefore, my last day as your editor/publisher draweth nigh. I will be around until Sept. 3, but with trying to get things packed up and ready for the move, I may be “in and out” at times.
Believe me when I say that I will miss you all .. sincerely miss you.
But I am excited and looking forward to getting back under the same roof with my wife, and working side-by-side with her again as we co-publish our existing paper, the new paper, plus working to break “new ground” with the magazine that we intend to launch.
With all my heart, I hope that I am leaving you with a newspaper here that is better than it was. But I can’t take credit for all of the changes ... it is the result of an AWESOME staff that works their fingers to the bone every week to produce two issues of The Rogersville Review, one issue of The Hancock Co. Eagle (a new weekly paper that we launched in April of last year for our neighbors across Clinch), four Discover magazines, and eight Great Home Search real estate guides each year.
To all of our current staff — Freda, Jim, Abby, Brandy, Allison and Mack, and to those former staff members who are no longer employed here, you will never know how much your friendship and your “we can do this” attitude has meant over the time that I was here.
My cell phone number will stay the same, so if you have need to contact me and don’t have it already, call the office here and Brandy will be glad to pass along my number. And, if you are ever in LA (Lower Alabama .. lol) please look us up. We’d love to see you!
Again, I love and appreciate you all more than I can say and I will miss every one of you whom I have come to know as my friends and neighbors!
I hope that whomever the company names as my replacement will have your support as well. Make he or she as welcome as you made me ... and, as you also did me, hold them accountable. Talk to that person and let them know what is important to YOU and to HAWKINS COUNTY.
This is a great newspaper ... please continue to support it with your subscriptions and your advertising dollars because in today’s world, newspapers are more dependent than ever on your loyalty. Without your support, hometown newspapers could very conceivably become things of the past if you aren’t on guard. Social media, online sources, and out-of-county publications may be the “thing” for some people, but trust me, none of those are better alternatives for good ol’ news than a PRINTED page in your HOMETOWN NEWSPAPER!
Thanks again, Hawkins and Hancock counties, for seven great years and for memories that I will treasure for the rest of my life!
And who knows? You might just see us pop up at some of the special events around here in the future!
GOD BLESS! I LOVE YOU AND WILL NEVER FORGET YOU!