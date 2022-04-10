Why did you decide to run for this office?
I want to be more involved in my community and given much of my life experience is in education, School Board seemed to be the best place to serve.
Share your education and employment background, and list any previous political offices you’ve held.
Master of Science in Instructional Technology, Georgia State University. Bachelor of Arts in Speech, Georgia State University. Earned Tennessee Professional 6-year Teaching License for History 6-12, Speech Communications 6-12, English 6-12, Gifted Education PK-12
Georgia SRT: English 6-12, History 6-12, Gifted P-12 Consultative, Gifted Language Arts and Social Science Concentration, Speech 6-12, passed GACE in Educational Leadership.
Literacy Coach/Consultant (8 years), Instructor at Georgia State University (.5 year) and Dekalb County School District (14 years-overlapped with teaching), Teacher in Georgia (27 years).
I have not held any previous political offices.
If you are elected, what would be your top goals, and what would you like to accomplish by the end of your first term of office?
First, I’d like to see improved relationships with the disenfranchised parts of the county. I live on Beech Creek and the closing of Kepler had a major impact on the community. This made me realize that the less populated areas of Hawkins County have a very limited voice in the decision-making process.
As an educator I believe an increased focus on disciplinary literacy, which involves the development of literacy across all areas, including CTE, is critical to the success of each student. I’d bring my strong background in this area to the district.
Why are you the best, and most qualified candidate for this office?
I will not deal in “best and most qualified” language. I will not judge others. I am a strong candidate with a lifelong commitment to building strong relationships within individual schools, districts, and states. This makes me a highly qualified candidate and I would be honored to serve my community.
Speak directly to the voters and tell them why they should vote for you.
I believe in our students and our teachers. I have spent 30+ years in education, 27 of them as a classroom teacher. I know what it takes to build strong schools. I would dedicate my time and energy to serving those in the classroom, since that is the first, and most important, place in any school system.