Mother’s Day typically begins in America with greeting cards and flowers.
In fact, spending on flowers increased by 4% year over year in 2021 — the largest leap in any category. Yet greeting cards remain the most-bought item.
How we celebrate Mother’s Day
Greeting cards were purchased by 72% of those shopping for Mother’s Day gifts in 2021, followed by flowers at 68%. This one day accounts for 26% of all holiday-related sales at floral shops.
Next on the list of Mother’s Day spending in 2021 was a special outing (49%), followed by gift cards (47%) and clothing or accessories (40%).
Two in five moms said they were happy with receiving a card, according to a 2021 YouGov poll. Some 36% said they were hoping for a floral arrangement. One-third wanted a special family experience, while about a third were in favor of things like keepsake gifts, chocolate or something handmade.
Keep in mind, however, that one shocking poll by Zagat found just 4% of moms wanted to be served breakfast in bed. More than half (53%) said they’d prefer to go out and eat.
Most gifts were purchased online last year, with the estimated per-mom spending at roughly $220, according to the National Retail Federation. That figure has been growing steadily for years, and represents a $16 jump from 2020. In all, American spent some $28 billion last year on Mother’s Day, almost $1.5 billion more than in 2020.
AROUND THE WORLD
Not everyone celebrates mom in May. In fact, Mother’s Days are held on every month of the year internationally, save for July and September. Norway, Africa and the Middle East celebrate earlier, in February and March.
Argentina, Panama and Indonesia honor mothers in the fall. Beyond the typical cards, gifts and special outings, mom are also serenaded by mariachi bands singing “Las Mananitas” in Mexico.
Jasmine is commonly given in Thailand, where the holiday coincides with the birthday of Queen Sirikit. Carnations are the flowers of choice is places like Australia and Japan. Mother’s Day is actually held over three days in Ethiopia, where they’ll also celebrate the conclusion of the autumnal rainy season.