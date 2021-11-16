Motorist are advised to use caution in the area of Highway 11-E near Lautner Road in Bulls Gap near the Greene County Line where emergency crews are on scene of a train vs tractor trailer collision.
Traffic will be delayed in this area and is currently being detoured.
According to reports from the scene a train struck a tractor trailer that was on the tracks, and the train is still on the tracks.
Hawkins County EMA director Jamie Miller stated, "There was no leaks and the train remained on the tracks. Upon arrival it was reported that the driver exited the tractor trailer prior to impact."
