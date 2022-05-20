Rogersville City School’s top readers were treated Tuesday to a fun time on several bouncy houses which were brought on campus in celebration of reaching their reading goals for the school year.
As part of the “Reading Counts” initiative each student earned points based on how many books they read. Students had an individual goal and each grade level had a points goal as well.
More than 200 RCS students met their reading goals for the 2021-22 school year, and were allowed to spend time blowing off steam on the bouncy houses.
For the students who earned the most points this year there was an additional prize of a brand new Kindle, and a gift card to use for purchasing Kindle books.
That prize went to fifth grader Chyan McClellan who earned 811 points
“I love reading,” Chyan said “I love Reading Counts. I set a goal to win the Kindle from this year because I’ve read every single book in my house. A new Kindle will let me read new books.”
Fifth grade English/Language Arts teacher Karla Moncier said Reading Counts is an excellent way to supplement classroom instruction.
“It is a great motivator and encourages students to set goals and read daily,” Moncier said. “I appreciate (librarian) Ms. Fields facilitating this program to benefit all students at RCS.”
