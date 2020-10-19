Reba Trent

Reba Price Trent, age 83, passed away on Sunday, October 18, 2020. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and great aunt. Her family meant the world to her. Reba was born on August 2, 1937 and is from Choptack, TN. She attended Carson Newman College before going to work for The Graphics Communication Union in Pressman's Home, which relocated to Washington, D.C, where she retired after 42 years of service. She wed Charles Curtis Trent on July 18, 1959 and they were married for 55 years. They had two children, Sherri and Gregg, and four grandchildren, Justin, Lauren, Taylor and Jordan, whom she is most proud of.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Curtis Trent; her parents, Troy and Anna Lou Price; brothers Silas “Bud” Price, Jack K. Price Sr.; sister Harriet Price Elkins; and sister in law Betty R. Price.
She is survived by her children Sherri Lea (Ronald), Gregg Trent (Michele); grandchildren Justin Lea, Lauren Lea, Taylor Trent and Jordan Trent; brother Troy Price (Angela); and several nieces and nephews who she dearly loved.
The family would like to give special thanks to Signature Lifestyles Assisted Living who provided loving care to her, and to the many friendships she made while a resident.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Christian Sells Funeral Home in Rogersville, TN. Memorial services will follow at 7:00 p.m. with Rev. George Fuzz Bradley and Rev. Keith Osborne officiating. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Choptack Church Cemetery. Condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.