Hello, and welcome to the Bookend. Fun week with fun weather! My daughter Eili called me yesterday to tell me she had gone skydiving in Tampa with her sister’s husband. She waited until after the fact to tell Mama.
Very wise little girl. It was disconcerting enough to see her little body hurtling through the clear blue yonder on the facebook pics she posted.
Reader, I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again. Daredevil is in the DNA in this family. I don’t know where they get it-and I really don’t have time to figure it out-I have plans to jet ski on Cherokee Lake in Morristown Tennessee with friends this afternoon.
Yes, I dearly love my four darling daughters. They are my number one source of conversation. I love them all, and they love me. We are best friends. I am proud of their beauty, wit, intelligence and loving personalities. I am the proudest of how they stick together, through thick and thin they are there for each other.
Now of course, they are girls-and they have inherited a tendency toward being high strung and emotional. Yep, you guessed it-they inherited it from Mama. This has made for some hilarious family stories, which are endless, ongoing, and that I refer to as the pantyhose wars. Here is one very true story of a pantyhose war episode.
Three years ago, my gorgeous daughters Amber Paige and Eili Janie were living in Chattanooga near me. I was ecstatic all the time. It was one of the best times of my life. I can be the most myself with my girls. We are so much alike. They each had their own apartment. I help them both with everything. Eili had tons of clothes, like most young girls. She had around 50 pairs of pants, 50 shirts, 100 skirts, 100 dresses.
I would make mama noises when hanging out with her at her apartment about the piles that they were generally left in on the floor. I would help her organize them etc... well one pretty summer day we did just that. After sorting and washing all of her clothes she said, “I am missing my favorite oxford shirt! (I still can’t figure out how she figured that out what with ALL of her clothes), I KNOW Amber has that shirt!!! She says she doesn‘t, but I know she does.”
I didn’t react much, it is wise not to get in the middle of a pantyhose war when they are grown, very wise. My girls have claws beneath their beautiful exteriors. After we finished up with the clothes Eili and I did one of our next favorite things-run around Chattanooga. We were walking through Target when who should we run into in all of Chattanooga?!
Amber Paige, and guess what she was wearing? Yep, you guessed it-Eili”s favorite oxford shirt. Now, my girls do not care who is watching or listening when they are mad, so Eili shouts to Amber, “AMBER!! THAT IS MY SHIRT!! You said you did not have my shirt! You broke into my apartment and stole my favorite shirt! Give it to me!! NOW!!” Amber then replies in a very snotty fashion, “This is not your shirt Eili, I do not have your shirt.”
Now even I consider this rather brazen, I recognize it as Eili’s shirt, but believe me when I tell you I am not breathing a WORD! This hysterical high-strung interchange goes on for another five minutes and then Eili stomps out of Target with me trying to keep up with her. Eili fusses, rants and raves the whole way home about Amber and the shirt. She says Amber is a big stealer thief. I made a small comment something to the effect that this is just normal sister stuff, whereby Eili turned the wrath onto me. Ha.
Well, two days later the girls had patched up the shirt war, Amber went shopping and bought Eili a lot of new clothes. They were back in sisterly sync, and mad at me over something. Ha. Now, believe it or not, I am totally besotted with my girls even through these most trying situations, I just love everything about my beautiful hellions. And anyway-it all makes great stories for my column. Yep-Mama’s got the last word-
So, dear reader, there are tons of great books on sibling rivalry at your local library. It makes for interesting reading! Until next time-have a great week, and have a literary week.